Ryan Seacrest appeared to be out of sorts during the American Idol finale.
TV

Fans suspect host had stroke live on air

by Jessica Napoli
19th May 2020 9:00 AM

Ryan Seacrest is taking some much needed R&R.

The American Idol and Live With Kelly & Ryan host, who has been working from home during the coronavirus quarantine, made headlines on Sunday night in the US when he didn't appear like his usual self.

During the American Idol finale, Seacrest had viewers concerned when his speech seemed slurred and it appeared like he couldn't open his left eye properly.

The brief moment had Twitter users worried that the Emmy-winner suffered a mild stroke on TV.

"Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway," a concerned fan wrote.

Ryan Seacrest is working from home.
Seacrest's rep told People magazine that the media personality is just fine.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep said in a statement. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."

"Between Live With Kelly & Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest," said the rep. "So today he took a well-deserved day off."

Idol mentor Bobby Bones previously praised Seacrest's work ethic and talent.

"Ryan's the greatest of all time at what he does," he told People. "I don't think Ryan ever gets nervous - he's the GOAT of hosts. I don't really consider myself a host as much as someone who can be funny and hopefully help people."

Bones added: "Ryan is the greatest - I talk to Ryan almost every day at this point and he's just like, 'OK, we've got A, B … he's just so good at what he does. Ryan's not worried. If he is, I can't tell."

Ryan Seacrest has assured fans he's OK.
This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Fans suspect host had stroke live on air

