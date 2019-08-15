Fans stunned by Cowell’s ‘weird’ look

Simon Cowell has showed off his 10kg weight loss, but some fans are baffled by his new appearance.

The music mogul looked happy and healthy with the trim new figure he's achieved by going vegan as he posed on the red carpet ahead of the America's Got Talent quarterfinals, which will stream on Foxtel.

Simon Cowell’s fresh look.

The TV star has lost a lot of weight.

Cowell, 59, knew he had to make a drastic lifestyle change after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night in October 2017," The Sun reports.

He was rushed to hospital and told he had to stop bingeing on sausage rolls, hamburgers and his favourite jam tarts made by his personal chefs.

Doctors warned against him living "like a vampire" by staying awake each day until 8am - saying it had to stop.

Cowell looked drastically different in August 2018. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Since converting to veganism, Cowell has lost almost 10kg and taken years off his looks.

He cheekily told The Sun's Dan Wootton earlier this year: "If I was on a one to 10 scale of being handsome, I was an eight and now I've gone to an 11."

On a more serious note, he added: "Within 24 hours I changed my diet and I've not looked back since. You feel better, you look better.

"I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn't have been eating and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar - those were the four main things.

"Once you get into a pattern I've found it quite enjoyable. It has helped me sleep and I wake up feeling less tired.

"I noticed a massive difference in how I felt in about a week. I have more energy and focus and it wasn't difficult.

"I don't like to use the word diet because that's the reason I never went on a diet before - the word diet makes me miserable."

Some fans were slightly taken aback by Cowell's new appearance with one writing on Twitter: "He looks like a very bad lookalike of himself."

Others commented that Cowell "looks weird" and that someone should "Check Madame Tussaud's (to see) if they are missing wax sculpture".

Cowell at the America's Got Talent season 14 live show on August 13, 2019. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission