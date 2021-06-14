Menu
GWS and North Melbourne were involved in a season-first in Hobart on Sunday afternoon, which has divided the opinion of AFL fans.
AFL

Fans split over rare AFL drama

by Matthew Sullivan
14th Jun 2021 6:54 AM

AFL fans are divided after GWS and North Melbourne played out the season's first draw on Sunday afternoon in Hobart.

The Giants and Kangaroo couldn't separated when the final siren sounded with both teams locked at 14.10 (94) apiece.

The result leaves GWS languishing in 10th spot on the AFL ladder and the finals hopes hanging by a thread, while North Melbourne's search for its second win of the season continues.

 

After the game, debate raged on social media about the legitimacy of a draw as a result.

Some supporters argued the draw is equally as satisfying a spectacle as a win, while others called for five minutes of extra time to be introduced in home and away matches.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It was a thrilling finish, with GWS coming back from 28 points down at three-quarter time to level the scores with just over a minute left on the clock.

Daniel Lloyd kicked two final-quarter goals but will be disappointed after blowing an opportunity to give the Giants a one-point lead with only seconds remaining.

He received a handball from Matt Flynn and launched a brilliant goal from beyond 50m to reduce North's lead to six points, before taking a strong mark directly in front of goal and converting his set-shot to draw scores level with 77 seconds left on the clock.

Then with 14 seconds remaining in the game, Lloyd received the ball inside 50 and was running towards the pocket. Any score would've put the Giants in front.

Instead, the Giants forward's shot at goal failed to register a score, going out of bounds on the full.

"He just had to score," Western Bulldogs legend Brad Johnson told Fox Footy.

 

 

 

 

Gun GWS midfielder Josh Kelly - who will be a free agent at the end of the season - was superb in a best on ground performance, racking up 39 disposals and kicking two goals.

The 26-year-old even kicked a contender for goal of the year in the last quarter.

Running into the forward pocket, Kelly snapped on his non-preferred right foot to keep GWS in the hunt.

Originally published as Fans split over rare AFL drama

