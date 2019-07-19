Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Movies

Fans slam ‘terrifying’ Cats movie

by Nick Bond
19th Jul 2019 8:40 AM

 

UNIVERSAL Pictures have today released the first official trailer for the much-hyped movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats musical.

It is, shall we say, a lot.

With Les Miserables director Tom Hooper at the helm, the film mixes live-action filming with CGI to render stars including Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and James Corden as a troupe of furry, singing, dancing 'Jellicle' cats. Walkin' around on their hind legs, with human limbs and faces.

 

If you've ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson as a cat, this is the movie for you.
If you've ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson as a cat, this is the movie for you.

It's really going to be a matter of personal taste as to whether you find the result cute or creepy:

We’re going with creepy.
We’re going with creepy.

 

They're cats … with human faces.
They're cats … with human faces.

The initial reaction to the trailer from all sides seems to be: It's going to take a while for us all to get used to these CGI cat humans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Universal yesterday teased the trailer by releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette, showing the cast hard at work in rehearsal - including Swift, who'd just finished her Reputation stadium tour. "This musical is timeless," she said. "We got to update it in ways that are so, so great."

Cats will hit cinemas on December 20.

More Stories

cats film movie rebel wilson taylor swift

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Popped shoulder no fear for Ipswich international footballer

    premium_icon Popped shoulder no fear for Ipswich international footballer

    News Inspiring words on a tattoo keep Thai-based Josh focused on success

    Tribute: Sad farewell for missionary who helped thousands

    premium_icon Tribute: Sad farewell for missionary who helped thousands

    Community Ronald Teale helped to make the world a better place

    FIRST LOOK: Designs for $44m Springfield carpark revealed

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Designs for $44m Springfield carpark revealed

    Politics It's the facility designed to ease the pain of rail commuters