Fans spot GoT’s latest blunder
AS GAME of Thrones recovers from that embarrassing coffee-gate blunder, fans of the hit show have found a new bone to pick.
During Monday's episode, Tyrion met Qyburn at King's Landing in an attempt to broker a peace deal between Daenerys and Cersei. Good luck with that.
But it wasn't the attempt to avoid further bloodshed which struck viewers; no, it was the sight of King's Landing.
Indeed, what has always been portrayed on screen as a lush, ocean-facing paradise now appears a dusty, barren desert with no water in sight.
Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: "Everyone's talking about the coffee cup but can we talk about why the f*** King's Landing is now in a desert without mountains?"
True, it is perplexing. Exterior scenes for King's Landing have previously been shot in Dubrovnik in Croatia, a stunning beach-side city resplendent with lush greenery. So far, no desert.
So what happened? Where did the beauty go? Has Cersei's evil dried up all that is good in the world? Has the continuity team given up?
Indeed, the desert incident came in the same episode as the infamous Starbucks coffee cup (and GoT has form in this area, see further down).
Viewers are pretty certain the latte is yet to reach Winterfell (in a jovial statement, HBO said Daenerys would have preferred "an herbal tea"), but it's not the first time there have been some modern-day invaders on set, reports The Sun.
Half-drunk water bottles, lost crew members and a laptop charger are among the items to make it in front of the camera in some of your favourite movies and shows.
Indeed, even iconic flicks like Gladiator, Lord of the Rings and Raiders of the Lost Ark aren't averse to errors.
