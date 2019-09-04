Menu
SMOKIN' WEEKEND AHEAD: Powercruise excitement returns to Queensland Raceway for a three-day carnival.
Motor Sports

Fans get extra close to action at this year's Powercruise

4th Sep 2019 9:03 AM
MOTORSPORT: No matter where you live around Australia, if you're interested in wild street machines you know about Powercruise.

Powercruise has a huge cult-like following with all age groups from across Australia building dedicated elite cars and making the trek to this iconic event.

Queensland Raceway is host venue for Powercruise #77 from Friday to Sunday.

"Over the three days of on-track action, over 800 entrants will take advantage of the event, taking on other like-minded car enthusiasts in a controlled and safe environment,'' promoter Micheal Gilbert said.

"This is why we created the event many years ago, to give the car owners somewhere to let their hair down and participate in a variety of events alongside their mates.''

Gilbert said the event's success was due to catering for everyone and providing something to watch for the spectators.

And to push it to the next level they have even created 'the Powercruise Taxi', a purpose-built Commodore to take the spectators and fans for hot laps and give them a taste of what its all about on the track.

"We want everyone to be able to experience not only the off-track happenings but also the adrenaline you get when you are a part of the excitement on the track. For some spectators this will be a once in a lifetime experience,'' Gilbert said.

The three-day family-friendly Powercruise festival features smoke-filled burn-outs, blazing power skids, impressive drift sessions, kids entertainment and stunning show n shine.

Tickets at the gate or online at: www.powercruise.com

ipswich motorsport events powercruise queensland raceway
Ipswich Queensland Times

