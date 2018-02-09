Fans flock to Springfield to meet top NZ rugby team

NZ rugby union fans from everywhere flocked to the Springfield Lakes Hawks rugby union club to meet the Canterbury Crusaders last week.

NZ rugby union fans from everywhere flocked to the Springfield Lakes Hawks rugby union club to meet the Canterbury Crusaders last week.

DIE-HARD rugby union fans came from all over to meet one of New Zealand's top rugby teams yesterday.

The Canterbury Crusaders visited the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club ahead of playing at the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament this weekend at Suncorp Stadium.

The Springfield club was chosen as part of a select group of Queensland rugby union clubs to receive a visit from one of the Global Tens' teams and president Jodine Ferrier said the event was an all round fantastic day.

"It was such a great turnout of about 150-200 people and everyone had so much fun- the Canterbury Crusaders were really friendly and great with the kids and families,” Ms Ferrier said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Our members were so excited about going to the Global Tens and are extra excited now after meeting all the players.

"We had people come from as far away as Helensvale and it was great for the club because a lot of people didn't even know we were here before the event, so it was great for getting our name out there in community and some more registrations for our club.”

The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is an action-packed weekend held every year in Brisbane and features 300 stars from all the Australian and New Zealand Super sides, as well as top international players from Fiji and Japan.

For more information about the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club, visit the Facebook page or email: secretary@springfieldlakeshawks.com.au