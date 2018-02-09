Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fans flock to Springfield to meet top NZ rugby team

NZ rugby union fans from everywhere flocked to the Springfield Lakes Hawks rugby union club to meet the Canterbury Crusaders last week.
NZ rugby union fans from everywhere flocked to the Springfield Lakes Hawks rugby union club to meet the Canterbury Crusaders last week.
Myjanne Jensen
by

DIE-HARD rugby union fans came from all over to meet one of New Zealand's top rugby teams yesterday.

The Canterbury Crusaders visited the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club ahead of playing at the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens tournament this weekend at Suncorp Stadium.

The Springfield club was chosen as part of a select group of Queensland rugby union clubs to receive a visit from one of the Global Tens' teams and president Jodine Ferrier said the event was an all round fantastic day.

"It was such a great turnout of about 150-200 people and everyone had so much fun- the Canterbury Crusaders were really friendly and great with the kids and families,” Ms Ferrier said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Our members were so excited about going to the Global Tens and are extra excited now after meeting all the players.

"We had people come from as far away as Helensvale and it was great for the club because a lot of people didn't even know we were here before the event, so it was great for getting our name out there in community and some more registrations for our club.”

The Brisbane Global Rugby Tens is an action-packed weekend held every year in Brisbane and features 300 stars from all the Australian and New Zealand Super sides, as well as top international players from Fiji and Japan.

For more information about the Springfield Lakes Hawks Rugby Union club, visit the Facebook page or email: secretary@springfieldlakeshawks.com.au

Topics:  brisbane global rugby tens canterbury crusaders nz rugby union rugby union springfield lakes hawks rugby union club

GUILTY: Truck driver convicted for killing cyclist

GUILTY: Truck driver convicted for killing cyclist

GEOFFREY Joseph Sleba was taken into custody after guilty verdict.

EXTREME HEAT: Warning ahead of 5 days at 40C

Heat predictions for Sunday, February 11.

'Stay inside': Residents warned

'I didn't cancel it, he did': Fury of devastated bride-to-be

CRUSHED DREAMS: Bride-to-be Jacinta Campbell was devastated when she received a call cancelling the wedding of her dreams. Now she has been told her entire deposit wont be paid back. Pictured with her mother Mel.

"I just want my money back"

Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

Everything you see here is connected, meaning you can ask the chair, pot plant, fridge and more to activate other devices in the house. For example: "Hey, Bixby. Turn the airconditioner to 14 degrees" could be said to the coffee table.

SAMSUNG works with companies to build technology into furniture.

Local Partners