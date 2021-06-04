Menu
AFL Rd 12 - Melbourne v Brisbane
Fans cringe at AFL Covid ‘farce’

by Jasper Bruce
4th Jun 2021 8:02 PM | Updated: 8:39 PM

A week after polishing off the Western Bulldogs, the Melbourne Demons met another premiership heavyweight in the Brisbane Lions on Friday night.

The clash firmed as one of the season’s most intriguing match-ups thus far — the Demons headed into the game one win clear at the top of the ladder, while the Lions found themselves on a seven-game winning streak after a shaky start to the season.

However, AFL fans were left to lament that a last-minute scheduling change moved the blockbuster from Alice Springs’ TIO Traegar Park to GIANTS Stadium in Western Sydney, where a paltry crowd turned out for the clash.

Victoria’s recent Covid-19 outbreak has forced the AFL to make a handful of venue changes over the past fortnight, and the Northern Territory’s tough border restrictions meant the league had no option but to move the clash to New South Wales.

Nevertheless, fans vented their frustration at the change on Twitter.

The two sides traded blows in the opening term before the Lions snapped three consecutive goals to take a 13-point point lead into the first change. Zac Bailey bagged two majors for the quarter, while Max Gawn and Bayley Fritsch were the goalscorers for the Dees.

