Fans convinced of royal cameo in The Crown

The Crown fans are convinced Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has made a secret cameo in the new season of the smash Netflix series.

The look-a-like of Kate appears in a crowd scene in episode six, while a young Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, drives past with Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor.

Meta moment in S4 Ep6 of #TheCrown....while depicting Charles and Diana's trip to Oz, one of the women reaching out to touch Diana is the spit of Kate Middleton.... pic.twitter.com/OLLda3gJmX — Heather McDonagh (@Connemara_Queen) November 16, 2020

Wearing a yellow jacket and floral top, the extra is the spitting image of the Duchess of Cambridge.

Fans are convinced this is Kate Middleton in an episode of The Crown.

The Crown recently dropped its fourth season of the show.

It follows the 1970s drawing to a close and Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman, and her family are preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, the nation is beginning to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson).

Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, but behind closed doors the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Many fans of the show have already binged watched the entire season four.

Proving to be one of the most popular seasons yet, fans were left gobsmacked when Prince Edward (Angus Imrie) dropped the C-bomb on Charles in a brutal take-down.

Emma Corrin plays Lady Diana Spencer. Picture: Netflix

Tobias Menzies makes up the cast in the role of Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret and Erin Doherty plays Princess Anne.

The frowned-upon word has never been said on the drama before and fans flocked to Twitter to discuss it.

The vast majority seemed to enjoy the cheeky moment and praised the show for not shying away from the conflict within the royals.

One wrote: "Absolutely LIVING for the ep in #TheCrown in which Prince Edward says 'impressively c**t'".

Series 3 ended with Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee as Princess Margaret attempted to take her own life.

