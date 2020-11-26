Fans celebrate Liverpool’s all-conquering unbeaten feat

BOMBER'S BLAST

Anthony Breeze

LIVERPOOL fans who are still on a high from winning the English Premier League title last year had another record to celebrate during the week.

Liverpool set a new club record by remaining undefeated at Anfield in 64 games.

The record held by Bob Paisley's team from 29 years ago has been surpassed by the all-conquering 2020 side.

The side will look to make this mark even higher in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have proved that with or without a crowd Fortress Anfield is not a place visiting team like to come to.

The 64 game sequence has seen them win 53 games and draw 11, scoring a staggering 169

goals and letting only 42 hit their own net.

Twenty-seven different clubs have tried to dethrone Liverpool to no avail. We must go back 1,313 days to when Crystal Palace inflicted a 2-1 loss on April 23, 2017.

The Reds sit equal top of the competition and it would take a wise person to suggest that back-to-back titles are not on the radar.

Barry Dancer is inducted into the Queensland Sport Hall of Fame. Picture: Richard Walker

Ipswich ambassadors honoured

IPSWICH can lay claim to many great sporting champions over the years from various sports.

Two champions were back in the spotlight when they received one of the highest honours by being inducted in the Queensland Sport Hall Of Fame.

Hockey star Barry Dancer and Paralympian Roy "Chook" Fowler were recognised with induction.

Dancer had a distinguished career on the field as a player, representing Australia in 48 matches.

ELITE SUCCESS: Ipswich coach sets highest standards

He also excelled off the field as a coach, culminating in a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics. Fowler was a multi-talented athlete who won medals at different Paralympics in three different sports. He competed in archery, lawn bowls and swimming, winning 10 medals - six gold, three silver and one bronze.

Both these gentlemen did fantastic in their respective sports and were true ambassadors for our great city.

This recognition is richly deserved and I am sure everyone who lives here can call them great Ipswichians.

Other inductees included Dick Marks (rugby union), Robbie McEwan (cycling), Pam O'Neill (horse racing) and Brooke Williams (softball).

Athlete Glynis Nunn was also elevated into legend status.

Quick thoughts

POSITIVES: 1. Win or lose tonight, the Brisbane Heat women's players can hold their heads high after a great WBBL campaign. They started slow by only winning one from seven but have now been undefeated in their past seven matches.

Lets hope we have one more game to cheer the girls on as they try for back-to-back titles.

2. The on again, off again Indian tour is about to start with the first ODI being played. Cricket lovers around the country will be glued to the TV to watch the Aussies take on Kohli's men.

3. Organisers of the Tim Tszyu/Bowyn Morgan fight struck paydirt when they signed Paul Gallen to fight Mark Hunt on the undercard. These two fighters love to talk the talk and publicity for the fightnight has been splashed across all forms of media.

Negatives: 1. The sad passing Diego Maradona, arguably the greatest soccer player to ever take the field. Maradona was a wizard on the field who could score a goal from anywhere.

2. A week can be a long time in sport and the Wallabies found that out last week. Coming off a great victory over the All Blacks, the momentum was supposed to continue with a victory over Argentina, but they could only manage a draw.

3. Who would have thought an All Blacks coach could face the sack? It's on the cards for current coach Ian Foster if he can't find a victory for his star side.

Sporting birthdays

1. 1916: Chick Hearn - American NBA broadcaster who called a phenomenal 3338 LA Lakers games during his career.

2. 1964: David Giles - Australian sailor who went to four Olympics - 1984, 88, 92 and 96.

3. 1984: Antonio Kaufusi - NRL player who played over 150 with Melbourne, North Qld, Newcastle and Canterbury.

On this day

1. 1941: Joe DiMaggio wins his first AL MVP. He would go on to win this award another two times.

2. 1956: Al Oerter of the USA wins the discus gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics. He would go on to win it at the following three Olympics as well.

3. 1960: Gordie Howe would become the first NHLer to score 1000 points. He would finish his career scoring 1850 points.

4. 1970: Australian wicketkeeping legend Rodney Marsh makes his Test debut.