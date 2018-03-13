‘Hypocrite’: Fans slam MAFS bride

JUST days after Charlene Perera was hailed as Australia's new hero, she's been slammed by viewers for being a "hypocrite".

Charlene has been branded ‘hypocritical’ by viewers over her comments on Married At First Sight.

Fans applauded her last week as she stood up to Married At First Sight's "alpha male" Dean Wells over his controversial boys' night behaviour, which saw him suggest a wife swap with the other grooms.

Over dinner at the group's weekly get-together, Charlene blasted Dean, telling him his behaviour was misogynistic. She also praised her "husband" Patrick for having the guts to tell her about it and back her up against the other men.

Last night, producers couldn't resist fanning the flames of the drama further, and forced Charlene and Dean to hang out one-on-one. Far from simmering down, both of them were spoiling for another fight.

Dean refused to apologise.

But this time around, many fans took issue with Charlene's argument.

It wasn't because they disagreed with her views - instead, they were furious that mere hours later, she was telling her own husband to "be a man" and cut the "emotional stuff".

Over their dinner date, she told Patrick: "I feel like you're scared ... I honestly feel like half the time with you and the emotional stuff, like, you're scared to come near me."

Patrick replied "sometimes" and Charlene snapped back: "Dude, be a fricking man."

Appearing on Today this morning, she cringed as she was reminded of her words.

"It was terrible ... Apologies, that is awful," she told hosts Ben Fordham and Georgie Gardner.

"I shouldn't have said the 'man up' thing but what I was really talking about is ... I'm a really strong person. So when Pat is quite timid around me, that is a bit of a challenge for us, and I'm looking for Pat to meet some of my strength so we can work alongside each other as a partnership. That's all I really mean with that."

She may regret it, but it could be a case of too little, too late for viewers, who took to Twitter last night to slam her choice of words and brand her a "hypocrite".

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.