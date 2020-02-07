Fanning stalker banned from Queensland

A WOMAN charged with stalking surf star Mick Fanning and breaking into his multimillion-dollar beachfront mansion has been granted bail but must stay out of Queensland and wear a tracking device.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, of Ballina, faced Southport Magistrates Court this morning charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Foote allegedly wrote chilling love letters to the three-time world champion, before breaking into his Bilinga home last weekend.

On Thursday, the court heard Fanning found the letters after returning from a three-week holiday.

The letters revealed Foote had an "unhealthy infatuation" with the surfer, police have alleged.

One letter read "Sarah loves Mick" while the other allegedly referenced the woman saying she had thoughts of killing him.

Foote was allegedly seen by a neighbour entering Fanning's home on February 2 after jumping a fence.

Police allege Fanning and some mates disturbed her inside the house before she ran off.

Foote underwent a mental assessment after being arrested.

Magistrate Mark Howden told the court the report revealed Foote did not require mental health treatment.

Her lawyer said Foote was due to start a six-week rehab program in Ballina on Monday.

Mr Howden granted Foote bail on condition she not go within 500m of Fanning's home and have no contact with Fanning, his ex-wife Karissa Dalton and other witnesses.

Foote has also been banned from Queensland except to attend court, and ordered to wear a tracking device.

She must also remove all social media posts relating to Fanning and his family and refrain from using any social media platform about the surf star.

She also has to have a medical assessment within seven days.

The case was adjourned until March 5.