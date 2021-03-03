Menu
Fanning keen to surf among Tassie’s ‘big-wave shredders’

by Helen Kempton
3rd Mar 2021 7:08 AM
TWENTY-four surfers have been invited to take part in the iconic Red Bull Cape Fear competition at Shipstern Bluff in 2021 and for the first time women will be hitting the massive waves too.

Known as Tasmania's home of "slab surfing" Shipstern Bluff is not for the faint hearted and the invitation-only competition has again snagged some big names including Mick Fanning.

What is not known is exactly when the surfers will tackle the massive waves.

The competition window opens on March 15 and when the conditions look right for the optimal swell, surfers will have 48 hours to make their way to Shipstern Bluff to compete.

 

Tasmanian surfer Sam Lennox at Shipstern Bluff. Picture: Stu Gibson
A strong cohort will compete in a female category for the first time, including Australian Champion surfer and former World Surfing League competitor Laura Enever and Tasmania's Lizzie Stokely.

Organisers say it will be an unmissable moment in Australian big wave surfing history.

Swell conditions will be monitored from Tuesday by a dedicated Surfline team.

"Everything that goes into big waves surfing is on a whole new level. From seeing swells, chasing swells, the team involved and mostly the risks involved," Enever said.

 

Laura Enever.
"I love the challenge and I am looking forward to testing myself in a competitive format

for the first time.

"When I left the World Tour to venture into big wave surfing my eyes were opened to what it takes physically and mentally to surf the heaviest waves around - Shipstern Bluff truly embodies that challenge."

Aussie surfing legend Mick Fanning said taking on Shipstern's crazy waves was out of his comfort zone but an epic challenge post-retirement.

 

Mick Fanning is ready to tackle Tassie’s Shipstern’s Bluff. Picture: Jerad Williams
"There's going to be a lot of more experienced big-wave shredders from Tassie and other parts of Australia out there with me and I am honoured to surf beside them for my second Red Bull Cape Fear," Fanning said.

Shipstern Bluff is known for some of the most terrifying big wave surfing in the world, due in part to the natural steps occurring within the waves, often bringing surfers undone.

Competition founder and renowned big wave surfer Mark Mathews says he can't wait to get out there again.

The event site for Red Bull Cape Fear will be strictly closed to spectators, however the entire competition will be broadcast live and free at Red Bull TV.

 

helen.kempton@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Fanning keen to surf among Tassie's 'big-wave shredders'

