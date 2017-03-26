Fancy gadgets are killing the romance

CHARMER: More and more young people are choosing to send explicit text messages and pictures to their peers.

WHEN I was a teenager, I was convinced that I was living in the best time EVER, and if like me you were a teen of the 80's, then you'll probably agree.

Others won't, but they are just jealous. *yells 'wooooo' and puts on some Def Leppard*

The strange thing though is how times change but still stay the same. Allow me to explain.

It was the 1980's. Duran Duran sat on top of the charts, and I spent most nights out with friends going here there and everywhere making our own fun. All week I would look forward to going out on a date (if I was lucky to secure one) with a nice girl who I would enjoy getting to know in the hope that by the end of the night we would be holding hands and hopefully get a second date, then maybe a kiss?

Note: before you scoff, it was the 1980s', not the 1880s'...hey, it wasn't THAT long ago.

Fast forward to the year 2017. This is how that last paragraph would read.

It is 2017. I've no idea who's on top of the charts...what are 'charts' anyway? I was up to 2am on Skype, Snapchat and Messenger to my mates in my room. Met some chick online and sent her a sext. Could be on Friday night. If she's ok might hang out with her a bit.

Yes folks, this just in: Romance. Is. Dead.

The younger generation is all about the here and now with instant gratification. If you want more proof, ask yourself why the big Valentine's Day movie for the last two years has been 'Fifty Shades of Grey'. Get my point?

Yet if you're still not convinced, try the TV blockbuster 'Married At First Sight'. With the exception of about 4 people, (including 'our' Simon and Alene) we've had to sit through watching a bunch of self-centred singles, all with Instagram accounts who say they have 'struggled' to find true love. Well maybe a good start is spending time with someone, making an effort to get to know them, rather than putting duckface selfies online searching for likes and comments. Is that really how you want to spend your life?

Some of the men on this show have absolutely no idea how to win a woman's love, and I know I sound as old as Methusla when I say this, but I know deep down that every woman wants to have her heart and mind won over, even earned, not handed over on a plate to some app or website in the hope that some guy, somewhere, might spend a few seconds looking at it before deciding if they can be bothered sending an instant message. Wow. Big effort gents.

My heart broke for a workmate in the QT office when she told me that in three years with her partner she'd never once received flowers. Never.

Is that the norm for men these days? You're happy to be with someone but can't be bothered buying her flowers to show you love her?

During an ad break in Married At First Sight, my wife and I sat through an ad for nine's new product 'The Last Resort', a show about getting couples in crisis back together. There were stories of loveless marriages, cheating, fake pregnancies, lies, backstabbing and that's just the ad!

My wife and I looked at each other and said 'is this normal?'

Of course it's not. But as a happily married couple we are feeling like an endangered species, and make it a priority to instill into our kids that playing the game of love in 2017 is a lot different to how it has been played in the last 1000 years, but in reality, the basic rules are the same.

Show respect. Make an effort. Win their love.

Is it any wonder divorce rates are so high in this country when many people's idea of 'making an effort' is deciding to swipe left or right?

Often I'm embarrassed to be a bloke by all the idiots out there, and all the single ladies, you have my sympathies. Men of Australia...lift your game.