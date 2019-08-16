Menu
Complex manager Elliot Nunn at the opening of the Springfield Central Bunnings store. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Complex manager Elliot Nunn at the opening of the Springfield Central Bunnings store. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Fancy a job with the country's biggest hardware retailer?

16th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
WELL they're hiring - and at all the Ipswich stores, heading out into west Brisbane and down to Browns Plains.

Bunnings are hiring trades specialists at Bundamba, Browns Plains, Oxley, Springfield Central and West Ipswich for full-time roles.

"We're Bunnings, and we're all about providing the best home improvement for Australia and New Zealand. We've always been able to offer customers the largest array of DIY products available at affordable prices, but most importantly - we provide a service that is second to none,” the ad reads.

Team member Ben Westwood jumps for joy at the launch of Springfield Central Bunnings. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Team member Ben Westwood jumps for joy at the launch of Springfield Central Bunnings. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

"With this in mind, we're searching the aisles for Trade Specialists to join our team across multiple locations.

The job ad calls for motivated workers who want to put smiles on customers faces and help others while working in an informal environment.

It also asks for relevant experience, but says "it's your attitude and values that are the most important”.

Springfield Central Bunnings store team get excited on opening day. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Springfield Central Bunnings store team get excited on opening day. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Trade specialists are expected to grow and retain commercial accounts, share their trade knowledge, generate new accounts and sales through customer relationships and provide friendly customer service.

If you think you've got what it takes, visit the Bunnings website.

