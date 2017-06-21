Fan pledges undying love for the Maroons

The State of Origin
I'm a Queenslander through and through
And like the rest round here
I suffer from a fever bad
In June-July each year.
It's when the Origin comes to town
Those clashes state v state
My eyes are on the TV glued
To watch the mate v mate.
My reputation for fairness is
Of the highest order
I was honoured when recently asked
My best for both sides of border.
Wally, naturally, heads the list
The King, the best of all
With Lockie not too far behind
And Cameron standing tall.
No, I haven't missed Cooper Cronk
While Billy the Kid right's there
And Jon T. no doubt rivals Wal,
They do make quite a pair.
They asked me then, "Where were the blues?"
And here I must be frank
When my mind tried to recollect
It went completely blank.
There must have been one blue at least
That reached my status list
But for the life of me I can't
Name one that I had missed.
Yes, maroon blood flows through my veins
So if you chance to see
A coffin inscribed "Queenslander"
Inside it will be me.
JOHN WALKER
Brassall