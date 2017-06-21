Fan pledges undying love for the Maroons

STAR: A QT letter writer tells of how much he admires the Maroons.

The State of Origin

I'm a Queenslander through and through

And like the rest round here

I suffer from a fever bad

In June-July each year.

It's when the Origin comes to town

Those clashes state v state

My eyes are on the TV glued

To watch the mate v mate.

My reputation for fairness is

Of the highest order

I was honoured when recently asked

My best for both sides of border.

Wally, naturally, heads the list

The King, the best of all

With Lockie not too far behind

And Cameron standing tall.

No, I haven't missed Cooper Cronk

While Billy the Kid right's there

And Jon T. no doubt rivals Wal,

They do make quite a pair.

They asked me then, "Where were the blues?"

And here I must be frank

When my mind tried to recollect

It went completely blank.

There must have been one blue at least

That reached my status list

But for the life of me I can't

Name one that I had missed.

Yes, maroon blood flows through my veins

So if you chance to see

A coffin inscribed "Queenslander"

Inside it will be me.

JOHN WALKER

Brassall