In one of the most violent hits seen in the stands at a sporting event anywhere, this man was left unconscious by a brutal right cross.
Sport

Fan knocked out cold with one punch

by Jeremy Layton
15th May 2021 8:50 AM

Well, that escalated quickly.

A nice afternoon of baseball took a wild turn at this week's Padres-Rockies game in Denver when an enraged San Diego fan approached a man wearing Colorado colours and jacked the division rivalry up to 11.

The Padres fan punched the Rockies fan square in the face, apparently knocking him out on impact. He crumpled to the ground immediately after being struck.

His last moment of consciousness for a while.
It's unclear what led to the spat, but the crowd appeared to be on the Rockies fan's side - understandable as the game took place at Coors Field in Colorado. The fans quickly jump the Padres fan and pin him down, as he struggles to get free. A wild brawl ensues.

According to The Big Lead, no charges were filed, which is almost as shocking as the punch itself.

The younger Padres fan absolutely nailed the Rockies fan.
The Rockies and Padres split a double-header on Thursday, San Diego winning the first 5-3 and Colorado winning the second 3-2.

- New York Post

Originally published as Fan knocked out cold with one punch

As clean a hit as you'll see in the stands.
The Rockies fan never saw it coming.
