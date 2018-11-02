Menu
Persian Powder will be shown in Boonah on Wednesday, November 7.
News

Famous snowboarder in town for movie screening

Ashleigh Howarth
by
2nd Nov 2018 9:48 AM

ELITE snowboarder Michaela Davis-Meehan will visit Boonah for a screening of her movie Persian Powder.

The international athlete and avid film maker will be in town on Wednesday, November 7, as her movie was selected to be part of the Women's Adventure Film Tour.

The film is also being screened around Europe, America, Canada and Australia.

To be featured in the film festival was an amazing feeling for Ms Davis-Meehan.

"Having our film included in the Women's Adventure Film Tour is such an honour and I'm really excited so many Australian and New Zealand women were included in the line-up this year," she said.

"Adventure is different for everyone and if you are willing to wing it, there are always opportunities to add some adventure to your everyday life.

"Be ready and always say 'yes'."

Ms Davis-Meehan will also be discussing the various competitions, including the Freeride World Qualifier Tour.

"It's been a wild ride, quite literally, since departing from mainstream events to compete on the Freeride circuit," she said.

The movie will be shown at the Boonah Cultural Centre on November 7.

