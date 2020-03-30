Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

by Kylie Lang
30th Mar 2020 2:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ICONIC Australian menswear store Tony Barlow is the latest casualty of the coronavirus.

Following a string of other high-profile retailer collapses, Derek Barlow said: "In our 49th year in business and due to the coronavirus, we have temporarily closed our store, but we will be back as soon as possible to go for the half century."

Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP
Derek Barlow from Tony Barlow menswear. Picture: Renae Droop/AAP

Like Myer, Tony Barlow will remain open online.

Tony Barlow opened in 1971.

High profile clients have included Paul Keating, Tony Barber, John Burgess, the Eagles Football Club, Brisbane Bullets and the Australian Cricket team.

Originally published as Famous menswear store closes as virus takes toll

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus job losses store closures tony barlow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich cancer fundraiser postponed due to health crisis

        premium_icon Ipswich cancer fundraiser postponed due to health crisis

        News Organisers made the heartbreaking decision given the high risk posed by coronavirus

        Qld’s new coronavirus hotspot revealed

        premium_icon Qld’s new coronavirus hotspot revealed

        Health The number of cases in the region skyrocketed at the weekend

        Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        premium_icon Attacker’s chilling threat to victim

        News Man with history of offences against women jailed

        Bitterly disappointed Martin congratulates new mayor on win

        premium_icon Bitterly disappointed Martin congratulates new mayor on win

        News Back to school for unsuccessful candidate after election defeat to Teresa...