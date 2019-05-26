Famous brass band shares its sound with city

ON JULY 13, 1907, the most famous brass band in the world played in Ipswich.

Taking its name from its hometown of "Besses o' th' Barn” just outside of Manchester, England, the brass band went on a number of world tours (mostly within the British Empire) in the early 1900s.

Closing out their extensive Australian tour in 1907, the band played its final two concerts - one in the afternoon and one in the evening - at the Sandy Gallop Showgrounds.

This photograph was taken by a member of the Roberts family during the afternoon performance with the Ipswich Cemetery visible in the background. The band performed overtures including Poet and Peasant, Cleopatra, Tannhauser, Memories of Britain and the all-time classic, Pirates of Penzance.

The Besses o' th' Barn trace its history back to 1818 and are amazingly still in existence today, rehearsing twice a week.

The Rolling Stones certainly have some catching up to do.