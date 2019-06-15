Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Courteney Cox stars in the TV series Cougar Town.
Courteney Cox stars in the TV series Cougar Town. Bob D'Amico
Celebrity

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

15th Jun 2019 11:00 AM

DO YOU share your birthday with a famous person?

American country singer and guitarist Waylon Jennings would have celebrated his 82nd birthday today if he was still alive. He died in 2002.

Jennings gave up his seat on the ill-fated flight in 1959 that crashed and killed Buddy Holly, JP 'The Big Bopper' Richardson and Ritchie Valens.

Actress Helen Hunt celebrates her 56th birthday today.

Born in 1963, Hunt is most famous for her roles in Mad About You and As Good as it Gets.

Helen Hunt, pictured in a scene from Shots Fired, celebrates her birthday today.
Helen Hunt, pictured in a scene from Shots Fired, celebrates her birthday today. Michael Lavine/FOX

Friends actress Courteney Cox celebrates her 55th birthday today.

Cox shot to fame on the long-running television show in her role as Monica.

In more recent times, she starred in television show Cougar Town.

It's also happy birthday today to French tennis player Cedric Pioline who celebrates a milestone birthday this year.

Pioline, who was runner-up in the US Open in 1993 and Wimbledon in 1997, celebrates his 50th birthday today.

American rapper and actor Ice Cube also celebrates his 50th birthday today.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, most famous in his roles on Doogie Houser MD and How I Met Your Mother turns 46 today.

 

Neil Patrick Harris, in a scene from the TV series How I Met Your Mother, turns 46 today.
Neil Patrick Harris, in a scene from the TV series How I Met Your Mother, turns 46 today. Richard Cartwright

More Stories

birthdays celebrity birthdays editors picks famous birthdays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    premium_icon WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    Rugby League It was a cracking round of Allan Langer Cup matches. Watch the highlights videos of the three games: Keebra Park v Marsden, PBC v Wavell and Ipswich v St Mary’s.

    • 15th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    ‘Bookings went nuts’: Aria closes its doors

    premium_icon ‘Bookings went nuts’: Aria closes its doors

    Food & Entertainment Celebrity chef Matt Moran will close the doors of his restaurant

    • 15th Jun 2019 11:42 AM
    A bittersweet comedy about love, marriage and death

    premium_icon A bittersweet comedy about love, marriage and death

    News Ipswich Little Theatre's new production a rollercoaster of emotions

    Realising that time is priceless

    premium_icon Realising that time is priceless

    News Troy Cassar-Daley on his latest tour