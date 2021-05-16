Famous Aussie prodigy a tiny tot no longer

Melissa Wu laughs as she reflects on how people react when they discover her age.

"People are surprised when they find out how old I am, that I'm still going at this age," she tells news.com.au. "People still think of me as being a bit younger."

You can't blame them. Bursting into Australia's consciousness as a 13-year-old at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, Wu became a household name by walking away with a silver medal, then backed it up with another silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics - both in the 10m synchronised platform event - as she became the poster girl of diving Down Under.

There was a fifth-placed finish in London in 2012 and a fourth-placed effort at the 2016 Olympics, not to mention gold medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as more medals at world championships along the way.

Fifteen years after stepping on the podium in Melbourne, Wu is still doing what she loves and has her sights set on a fourth Olympics. Incredibly, she's only 29.

Dunking a basketball will never be an option for Wu, who stands only a tick over five feet tall, but she's a very different competitor to the one who stunned the world as a teenager in China 13 years ago.

Jana Pitman could cradle Melissa Wu like a baby she was that young at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Wu was one of the most talented teenagers Australian sport has ever seen.

Time goes on but motivation hasn't waned

One thing that hasn't changed is the hunger for perfection. It's a constant fuel that has kept Wu at the elite level for so long, and even she can admit it's unusual for someone with a career as long as hers - especially one which started so young - to have never really taken an extended hiatus from diving or fallen out of love with the sport.

For some people, just looking at diving can be painful. Contorting your body in a way many of us will never be able to comprehend, while trying to enter the water at the perfect angle so it doesn't feel like slamming into concrete, can go in the "too hard" basket.

So what's it like trying to manage your body's changes over the years while maintaining the perfect form? Wu may never have shot up like a beanstalk, but there's no denying everybody's physical condition is a hell of a lot different at 29 than it is at 13.

Wu says adjusting to those bodily changes over the years, going from tiny tot to veteran, has been manageable, but the fight against injuries is what's affected her the most physically.

"Age, maybe a little bit going from a little girl to after puberty, things definitely change then," Wu says from the unveiling of Speedo's Tokyo Games aquatic uniforms in Sydney. "But I think after time the biggest thing that has affected me and then caused me to make changes has been more around injury.

"I found out throughout my career that I'm very good at compensating for things. I can compensate physically but your technique suffers a bit when you do that. So being able to then maintain proper technique and having good technique, leads to a better quality dive as well.

"Trying to constantly play with that and correct that and achieve perfection has probably been the most challenging."

From baby-faced assassin to weightlifting queen

Take a quick scroll through Wu's Instagram page and it's obvious she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to physical preparation. Her feed is littered with photos and videos of training sessions at her home gym, and there are plenty of updates on her weightlifting sessions.

Wu's brother is a weightlifting trainer and it's become a vital part of her routine. She finds it particularly important for injury prevention, even if she won't be competing in any strongwoman competitions any time soon.

Asked how big a difference throwing tin around has made to her performance in the back half of her career, given you'd assume it's not ideal for a 13-year-old to be doing such exercises, Wu says she regrets not jumping on the weightlifting train much earlier.

"I actually wished I did more training like that when I was younger because you can actually lift when you're young," she says. "Most of the lifts I do aren't very heavy anyway so the benefits I'm getting are more counteracting the over-specialisation caused by diving.

"While we're really mobile in some ways, we lose a lot of mobility in other respects. So doing things like weightlifting and other exercises like that improves the mobility and strength in areas that get neglected a bit when you constantly specialise in diving."

Culture crisis banished to the past

Setting goals so she always has something to strive towards - such as individual Olympic trials in June - has been crucial in keeping Wu's motivation up, but it hasn't always been easy. As recently as last year, when her body was failing her and the uncertainty of a global pandemic played havoc with Olympians' mental states, Wu admits she was struggling and questioned whether she'd ever be able to get back to her best.

The three-time Olympian has spoken in the past of her mental health struggles and about the loneliness that comes with competing in such a cutthroat environment against other athletes who are fighting for a limited number of spots on a team.

As a school student, Wu remembers being "pitted against" other diving team members to foster a dog-eat-dog mentality designed to produce a competitive beast of an athlete. It wasn't healthy for anybody.

That cruel culture is something Wu battled with in her early days but new management at Diving Australia and a fresh approach means the second half of her career has seen much brighter days.

"The environment and the team feeling has been a lot better now in recent years and I definitely feel like we're definitely one team and a more supportive team," Wu says. "I really enjoyed the back half of these years in diving compared to the first half of that team environment and really feeling part of something.

"I never felt when I was younger that I wouldn't be able to keep going with it. I knew that if the team environment wasn't great then I just focused more on myself but then, as time's gone on … I really enjoy being part of this team and it's probably helped motivate me and keep me in the sport."

Only in her later years did Wu get the enjoyment out of being part of a genuine team.

From young pup to big dog

The youngest Australian diver to ever win an Olympic medal in Beijing, Wu went to Rio eight years later as the leader of the pack when she was anointed captain of Australia's diving team. She'll again be the one everybody else is looking up to in Japan, should qualification go smoothly in a few weeks.

It's a position she'll relish and even though she was a child prodigy, only with more experience has Wu truly been able to get a grasp on the expectations that inevitably follow her up the platform on every dive.

"Obviously you're a lot older, you're a lot wiser, you've got a lot more experience, so just as a person things are really different and then going from one of the youngest to one of the oldest your role in the team changes," Wu says.

"I love being part of a team and now as an older athlete being able to help and mentor the younger athletes is a really great feeling.

"On a more personal level, in terms of performance, as a younger athlete I always struggled with confidence and self-belief and I think that's something I had to work really hard on throughout my whole career in being able to perform under pressure and doing it when it counts.

"For me that's the biggest improvement and growth I've seen as each Olympics has gone past in being able to deal with that pressure and perform when it counts."

'More ghost town, less Saturday night at Schoolies'

Obviously these Olympics are going to be different to any other. Japan is still struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 and foreigners have been banned from attending the Games, while crowd caps on locals will certainly be put in place.

Then there's the Athletes' Village. Stories about the accommodation hub being transformed into a hotbed of sex and partying as the Games wind down have become ingrained in Olympic folklore. But with competitors told to clear out after finishing their events and social distancing measures strictly enforced, chances are the village will be more ghost town, less Saturday night at Schoolies.

That doesn't worry Wu at all. She's never been a big partygoer and is far more focused on standing on the podium again. The extent of her wild ways at previous Olympics has consisted of lining up for a bulk order at McDonald's.

This time around, the best way to celebrate a gold medal might be a trip to the Golden Arches.

Originally published as Famous Aussie prodigy a tiny tot no longer