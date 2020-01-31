Famous Aussie faces on first day of school

From celebrities to sports stars, this is what some of Australia’s most famous faces looked like at the start of their education.

As almost 60,000 youngsters headed to their first day of school this week, prominent Victorian reflect on their own journey and offer some advice.

From celebrities to sports stars and politicians, they remember the anxiety of starting school and the joy of learning and spending time with friends.

SCOTT MORRISON -

Scott Morrison on his first day of school at Clovelly Public School in 1973.

Clovelly Public School in Waverley, NSW, 1973

"Here's me on my first day of school back at Clovelly Public School in 1973, not quite aged 5. My shoes I remember were Bata Scouts - which had lion paw prints on the soles. Lots of kids be headed back to school this week, and some started for the first time. Wishing them all (and mums and dads) a great year ahead."

MEG LANNING - AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET CAPTAIN

Australian Womens cricket captain Meg Lanning attended Warrawee Public School.

Warrawee Public School, NSW, 1998

What would you tell your younger self about your first day at school and what school would be like?

"Try everything! Warrawee Public School will give you such great opportunities, so make the most of them."

What one piece of advice do you have?

"Don't wish the years away - I didn't realise how much I enjoyed being at school, seeing my friends every day and having fun. Make the most of that time."

EMMA KING - NORTH MELBOURNE AFLW STAR

North Melbourne footballer Emma King attended St Andrews Catholic Primary School.

St Andrews Catholic Primary School, Clarkson, Western Australia, 1999

"Do what makes you happy."

DANIEL ANDREWS - VICTORIAN PREMIER

Daniel Andrews attended Corpus Christi Glenroy Primary School.

Corpus Christi Glenroy Primary School, 1978

"From excitement to apprehension, the first day of school can bring out a lot of different emotions - that goes for mums and dads too. Waving goodbye at the school gate isn't easy.

"But as you see your little ones grow and learn and discover, it's entirely worth it."

ANTHONY ALBANESE - OPPOSITION LEADER

Anthony Albanese in Year 5 at Christian Brothers, St Mary’s Cathedral.

Christian Brothers, St Mary's Cathedral, 1973

"A good education creates opportunity. It's about academic knowledge, but also learning about life, developing social skills and values."

JOSH FRYDENBERG - TREASURER

Josh Frydenberg attended Bialik College, Hawthorn East.

Bialik College, Hawthorn East, 1976- 1977

"School is so much more than turning up to class. It's about making new friends, learning new things and enjoying the lifelong journey which is education. Embrace as many opportunities as possible, ask plenty of questions and learn from others."

MICHAEL O'BRIEN - VICTORIAN OPPOSITION LEADER

Michael O'Brien as a young kid.

St Clements, Bulleen, 1977

"I made some friends on my first day of school that I still have today. At school you learn a lot in the classroom and also in the playground."

What would you tell your younger self about what school would be like?

"You're going to make some great friends, and you'll have a lot of fun. You'll learn a lot."

Any advice for students today?

"There will be tough times and challenges, but you will be the better for it."

KATE CEBERANO - SINGER

Singer Kate Ceberano in her school years.

Greythorn High, Balwyn North, early 1980s

"This photo was taken at Greythorn High (in Balwyn North). I'd just cut my hair that short to get rid of a bad perm. I was always experimenting with my hair at that time and clearly plucking my eyebrows too much. Late 70s, early 80s were a bit of a crook look and I was determined to have my own look! I clearly succeeded at that!"

What would you tell yourself about the first day of school?

"First day of school is a baptism by fire, you will be scared, overwhelmed, feel abandoned and confused. Pick a teacher who seems to understand and you'll become friends for life (and never forget to speak of them fondly in front of large crowds, like a Hamer Hall, praise them for their kindness and their value to society) they may be in the audience … it might make them really happy …"

Any advice you would give young Kate?

"Don't be a smart-arse with maths teachers and don't sit up the back of the class when you can't see, don't cheat, don't telltales and don't be a dobber …"

OLIVIA ROGERS - FORMER MISS UNIVERSE AUSTRALIA

Olivia Rogers on her first day of school.

"I remember being nervous and I did get picked on a bit. I lived next door to my best friend and we used to walk down the street to school in Adelaide, to St Andrews Primary School. We didn't want to be at school so we'd chew up chicken crimpies and pretend it was vomit to get sent home, and it worked."

What would you tell yourself about the first day of school?

"To be excited because looking back now, I would absolutely love school. I would tell her to be fearless, to be herself, and to not waste her time trying to be someone she's not."

One piece of advice you would give your younger self?

"Don't be embarrassed to work hard and to always embrace your inner nerd. I was such a nerd and I'm proud of that."

STEPHEN QUARTERMAIN - 10 NEWS FIRST SPORTS PRESENTER

Stephen Quartermain on his first day of school.

Denmead School, Hampton, UK, 1966

"I was born in Melbourne. My family moved to New York soon after and then London, where I started school. This is my first day of school at Denmead in Hampton on the outskirts of London. Aged 4. Pretty fancy uniform! And what about the legs …

What would you tell yourself about the first day of school?

To be honest I can't remember too much. It was 53 years ago! But I do remember playing conkers with the big chestnuts that fell from the tree. It hurt and I'm sure it wouldn't be allowed now.

One piece of advice you would give your younger self?

Have fun. Try your hardest. Play with your classmates and do what the teacher says!

DANNII MINOGUE - SINGER

Singer Dannii Minogue in her first year of school.

Camberwell Primary School, mid-1970s

"First day of school was always exciting for me. I don't remember being nervous, as I always had an older brother and sister at the same school - which I loved so much. I never hung out in big groups, I had a best friend for all of primary school, and a best friend for high school. I was a nerd, so you could always find me at the library doing my homework, so that I could go straight to rehearsals for Young Talent Time after school.

"I did get picked on in primary school by one boy, and that was so stressful. I sometimes wonder what ever happened to him. I had teachers I loved so much, especially at my high school for math (Mr Frost you are incredible, as it wasn't even my favourite subject!), Ms Gil who was excellent with English classes (she made me care about what I was writing), and Mr Anderson my PE teacher who understood I was very challenged with most sports!"

DANNY O'BRIEN - HORSE TRAINER

Danny O'Brien in prep at St Augustine’s Primary in Kyabram. Picture: Kyabram Free Press

St Augustine's Primary School, Kyabram, 1975

"School can be fun and interesting. Have a great time. Be good to teachers and be kind to your friends."

BEN BROWN - NORTH MELBOURNE AFL STAR

A young Ben Brown.

Devonport Primary School, Tasmania, 1997

"Be kind to be others, and to yourself. And learn with an open mind!"

DAVE HUGHES - COMEDIAN

Dave Hughes as a prep student.

St Pious Primary, West Warrnambool, 1976

"This is my prep picture at St Pious Primary School in West Warrnambool. It was 1976. My memory of my first day school is that I couldn't recognise my own name. Everyone had their name next to a hook to put their bag. But I was the only one who didn't know their own name. I thought maybe I was the dumbest kid in the class."

What would you tell your younger self about the first day at school?

"You'll eventually be popular, so just relax."

What advice would you give your younger self about how to cope at school?

"Don't stress or panic because everything is going to be okay. I was a nervous child. I would also tell my younger self: 'Play sport.' When I plucked up the courage to join in the little footy games or cricket games, that's what got me through. I wasn't bad at sport. That's how I connected with the other kids."

ASH BARTY - TENNIS CHAMP

A young Ash Barty.

Woodcrest State College, Queensland, 2002

"As the youngest of three kids, I was so excited about my first day at school and being in the same place as my sisters Sara and Ali. As much as I loved being with mum at home I was ready to go! I remember it being fairly overwhelming but also exciting, I think knowing Sara and Ali were there and would look after me made a big difference to how I settled in. It feels like avert long time ago now!"

LIZ WATSON - MELBOURNE VIXENS, AUSTRALIAN DIAMONDS NETBALLER

A young Liz Watson.

St Fidelis Primary, Moreland, 2000

What would you tell your younger self about your first day at school?

"As scary and daunting that the first day may seem it will be one of your most memorable school days. Walking into a classroom with 25 other children just remember everyone is feeling the same as you … nervous and excited. Walk in with a big smile and be that friendly happy student that everyone loves to see. (And I always knew that mum would be the one crying … not me.)"

And what piece of advice would you give that younger self?

"School will be the best time of your life. Some of the friendships you will make will be your friends for life and my advice will be to talk to everyone in your class, ask questions, be excited to wake up every morning knowing that you get to go to school and learn something that you didn't know the day before. You may not know it at the time but the everyday skills that you learn at school will be with you for the rest of your life."

MICHELLE PAYNE - JOCKEY

A young Michelle Payne in 1991.

Our Lady Help of Christians, Wendouree, 1991

"I remember being dropped off and thought, 'What the hell am I doing?' I was very nervous and I decided to be brave and have fun. School can be a lot of fun. Try to stay away from the bullies - enjoy it."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the National Press Club. Picture: AAP

Meg Lanning today. Picture: AAP

Emma King during the North Melbourne Kangaroos 2020 AFLW official team photo day. Picture: AFL

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews makes a speech during Australia Day celebrations in Melbourne. Picture: AAP

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Richard Dobson

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks at an event at Parliament House. Picture: Getty

Treasurer Michael O' Brien.

Kate Ceberano today. Picture: Getty

Model Olivia Rogers. Picture: Jessie Obialor

Stephen Quartermain.

The pop star today. Picture: Mark Calleja

The horse trainer in present day. Picture: AAP Image/Vince Caligiuri

The North Melbourne star. Picture: Mike Owen/Getty Images

The comedian today. Picture: Alex Coppel

Worlds No. 1 Ash Barty today. Picture: Michael Klein

The Diamonds star today. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith