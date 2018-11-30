Menu
Jordan Melchior and Danielle Tupper with dog Snoopy who was was baited at the Leichardt property along with their other dog, Rusty, who died. Rob Williams
Family's warning after dogs poisoned, leaving one dead

Hayden Johnson
30th Nov 2018 1:59 PM
A DOG has died a slow and painful death while another has been left seriously injured after a heartless human broke into a Leichhardt backyard and targeted family pets.

Rusty, a Border Collie-cross was locked in his Leichhardt backyard pen with Snoopy, an Irish Wolfhound on Monday.

When owner Danielle Tupper returned home from the school run Rusty was found dead while Snoopy was having seizures.

She believes somebody broke into the family's backyard and baited the two dogs.

"I was upset but I was so aggravated someone can do that to an innocent animal," she said.

While devastated to find the young pup dead, Ms Tupper's attention rapidly turned to ensure two-year-old Snoopy would survive the poisoning.

"We got the Snoopy down to the vet while he was having seizures," she said.

"The vet didn't really help too much.

"We took him to a different vet on Wednesday, who did blood tests and confirmed he was poisoned."

As Snoopy makes a full recovery, Ms Tupper was left to break the news to her young daughter that Rusty, a gift to her, was dead.

"She's only five so she's taken it quite hard," she said.

"I have to deal with distressed children."

Ms Tupper has reported the poisoning to Ipswich City Council and Queensland Police.

She heard about a spate of similar incidents happening across the Leichhardt area and said it was in her nature to speak up about it.

"I'm a very vocal person and after this happened I said I'd had enough and I put it on Facebook," she said.

Ms Tupper hopes the person who baited her dogs hear her message.

"I hope you feel guilty for what you've done," she said.

"Not only have you killed an innocent animal but you've hurt a family."

The family's Leichhardt home fronts a relatively busy road; leading her to believe somebody opened their small timber gate and came into the backyard.

"All my neighbours are really good and really nice," she said.

"Someone has come in off the street.

"I think they kill the dogs so they can then break in."

It isn't the first time Ms Tupper has dealt with a dead dog.

"I've had a dog poisoned once before and they die a slow painful death," she said.

