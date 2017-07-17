Family's vital message after organ donation saves boy's life

The 11-year-old suffered jaundice and lost a lot of weight before he received his liver transplant.

MAX Bishop was a happy, healthy, footy-loving 10-year-old boy when he developed a strange rash.

He wasn't unwell so he assumed it was simply heat rash.

But it wasn't and it got worse.

It blistered so a biopsy was taken but it came back negative, and so the mystery continued.

Just days later Max became jaundiced and his skin started peeling.

A biopsy of his liver was taken and the Raceview family finally got their answer: he was suffering from vanishing bile duct syndrome.

The syndrome is usually associated with overuse of medications but Max was not taking any.

Now healthy, Max is urging others to nominate as organ donors ahead of DonateLife Week. Inga Williams

His rare situation was dire and he was quickly put on the urgent liver transplant list.

His mother Caroline said they had a false start with Max's transplant.

"Max lost weight and was quite yellow and that's when they realised there was something wrong with his liver,” she said.

"We had one call about a liver donation in early October. The day we got the call and told Max to get ready to go to the hospital, it became real all of a sudden.

"We went to Lady Cilento and then three hours later we were told someone else needed it more but I'm glad we had experience because it prepared everybody for the real thing.”

Max was diagnosed on June 19, 2016, and finally had the transplant in early November.

"The second time we got the call we were at a family barbecue,” Caroline said.

"This time Max knew what was happening and it wasn't as scary for him.”

Caroline described her son as a typical Aussie battler who helped his family get through the ordeal.

"He cried just as he was going into surgical theatre but through the whole thing he has been so brave and patient with it all. He has had that 'It'll be right mate' attitude,” she said.

"That's helped us as well. He hasn't freaked out about anything. He was so young and was taking it all on the chin.”

LITTLE TROOPER: Brothers junior rugby league player Max Bishop played his last game of rugby league in August 2016 with many of Ipswich's rugby league community turning out to support the young player. David Nielsen

Now Max is at Year 6 at Raceview State School and, although he had to give up playing footy for Brothers Juniors, the 11-year-old is playing cricket.

"After the transplant, he started putting on weight and his energy came back even a few weeks after the massive operation he wanted to get out and do things,” Caroline said.

"As his immune system grows stronger he can do more. I wasn't expecting three months after the transplant he'd be playing sport again but he's playing cricket now. Although he loves footy he said he'd rather be healthy.”