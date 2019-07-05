Menu
A Gumdale family were surprised to find a six-foot python curled up in their living room.
News

Family’s shock at lounge room guest

by Danielle Buckley
5th Jul 2019 11:50 AM
A six-foot python certainly had the right idea when he decided to nestle in for the night in a Gumdale family's firewood bucket.

Brisbane Snake Catcher's Stew Lawlor, 27, was called out to the house on Wednesday about 8.30pm after the family of three discovered the coastal carpet python on their living room floor.

 

The six-foot python made the fire bucket home for the night.
"(The woman) was a bit shocked," Mr Lawlor said.

"They were on a large block so were used to wildlife, but just not the scaly type inside the house."

The Wynnum snake catcher said it looked like the python had eaten a small possum.

While winter is typically a much quieter month for snake sightings, Mr Lawlor said July had been busier than usual.

"You tend to get snakes coming inside to find refuge in the warmer spots with the weather extremes - not that it gets that cold in Queensland - but it's still a bit chilly for the snakes," he said.

Mr Lawlor said a lot of people think snakes hibernate but they are just in brumation - meaning they are still about, but just moving a lot slower.

