Family's plea to thieves to return stolen caravan

Natalia and Andrew Meffert of Brassall with their children Ruslan, 7 months, Anita, 5, Timothy, 3, and Sofia, 7, are upset after the family caravan was stolen. David Nielsen

AN IPSWICH family is desperately pleading for their stolen caravan to be returned after they spent months saving to make sure they could afford to make holiday memories.

The Meffert family from Brassall took their new caravan on holidays three times over Christmas but awoke last Thursday morning to an empty spot.

Parents Andrew and Natalia saved close to $6000 and drove to Sydney to collect the caravan last November, securing a way for the family of six to be able to go on holidays.

Natalia said it was difficult to find the cash for a family of six to stay in an expensive hotel so the caravan was a way to make sure they could make the most of their time together.

"We looked for eight months to find a caravan we could afford so we saved a bit of money were able to buy it in the beginning of November. Last Thursday we work up at 5.30am to an empty spot where it had been stolen from. It was parked on the footpath," Ms Meffert said.

"The children like holidays and we are a big family so we couldn't' afford to stay in a hotel so for us it was good to have a caravan because it's cheaper and the children can still go on holidays.

"We went to Bribie Island for one week and the children loved it. They liked going on the beach and at night time the possums come and look for food on our table. My five-year-old says she want to be a vet so she can look after the possum."

She said her husband, Andrew, worked long hours to afford the caravan.

"He's a very kind and handsome man, he's a banker, and he works very hard for his money. He was very excited to get this caravan. He drove all the way to Sydney to get it and we out a lot of emotions and time into it," Ms Meffert said.

"He did a lot of work for this caravan so we can enjoy it. People just came and took what doesn't belong to them. It's very sad.

"He works hard for his money and other people don't work, they come and steal. It was very sad, I cried because of the children."

Ms Meffert said their four children, Sofia, seven, Anita, five, Timothy, three, and Ruslan, seven months, were attached to the caravan and the family has already made many happy memories.

"My children were very sad. It was very special because we were excited to get bedding from op shops and nice plates from Aldi. We were very excited to get things to put in the caravan because it was our holiday house," she said.

"Before people take something that doesn't belong to them I'd like them to think it could be from someone who works hard for their money. Everyone is struggling, so think about what you do can impact other people and especially children.

"They were very attached, it was their caravan and we bought it for them."

The caravan is described as a 20-foot long Statesman with yellow stickers and brown stripes.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were investigating reports a caravan had been stolen from a Brassall address overnight on February 15.

The spokesperson said nobody had been arrested in relation to the crime and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.