Family’s Olympic dream

OLYMPIC GOAL: Austin Aokuso (green) hopes to fight alongside his brother at the Tokyo games next July.

BOXING: Gailes’ extraordinarily talented Aokuso family could have two members in green and gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Amazingly, it might have been three if 24-year-old sister Filoi, a former Australian representative discus thrower who finished seventh at the World Youth Games had not moved on from athletics.

While Filoi will not head to Japan, the family’s focus is squarely on getting the boys to the games.

With Paulo already on his way, younger brother Austin’s chance to qualify will come before the Aussie team departs for the Land of the Rising Sun next July.

On top in his bout at the Australian Titles late last year, the 21-year-old sustained a blow directly to the eye which blinded him and forced officials to stop the fight short.

The setback cost him the opportunity to compete for an Olympic berth alongside Paulo in Jordan but it has not ruled him out altogether.

If he can claim the Australian Title in November this year, the 91kg heavyweight will progress to the international Olympic qualifiers and have another shot to join his lighter older sibling at the games.

Believing Austin to be more skilful than himself, big bro is backing his blood to get the job done.

“Yeah 100 per cent,” he said when asked if he expected Austin to reach Tokyo.

After learning the ropes from father Tigilau, an ex-boxer who fought southpaw, Austin boasts the same technical curiosity as Paulo.

Fighting southpaw, the natural right hander looks to control fights with his dominant lead hand just like his brother.

Having taken up the sport at the same time as Paulo, Austin too is in his fifth year of boxing.

Already, he is a state champion and golden gloves titleholder.

In awe of his brother’s seemingly unlimited potential, Paulo is certain Austin has the ability to go as far as he desires within the combative sport.

Should Austin join Paulo at the games it will be an astonishing achievement for the family.

Paulo said it would be a dream come true to represent his country alongside his brother at the Olympics.