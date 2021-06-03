Family’s heartbreaking decision to call off search

Jordan Kelly’s family have made the decision to call off the search for the 26-year-old who went missing on his surf ski in Moreton Bay on Saturday.

Mr Kelly set off with his friend Jack McDonald, 28, on a surf ski trip off North Stradbroke Island on Saturday when he didn't return to shore.

Jordan Kelly and his mate Jack McDonald were swept out in rough surf conditions while surf skiing Saturday morning.

Mr McDonald made it back to Amity Point at 8pm on Saturday without his friend.

He was treated for hypothermia and received stitches for a split lip.

On Monday Mr Kelly's surf ski was located in waters off North Stradbroke Island.

His sister Danielle Brittain took to social media to tell volunteers the search for her brother had ended.

"It's with heavy hearts that we would like to inform everyone that tonight at sunset we have decided to end the search mission for Jord," she said.

"This has been a difficult decision and it will be incredibly tough to leave him, but Rachel and our family, have found comfort and are at peace that he has found his resting place where he loved to be the most, and what a beautiful spot he chose."

Emergency services continue to search for missing surf skier Jordan Kelly off North Stradbroke Island. Picture: Liam Kidston.

She thanked the volunteers and Water Police team who dedicated several days to the search.

"We have received an incredible amount of donations that have helped with the search and will also be given to the volunteer organisations."

She also thanked the volunteers who helped in the search only six weeks after they searched for missing boatie Trent Riley.

Mr Riley's family helped share what they had learnt in their own devastating search with those involved in the search for Mr Kelly.

"Thanks to all of Jordan's family and friends for all your messages and support."

"Stradbroke Island will forever be a special place for us all."

