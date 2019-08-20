Menu
Family’s grief at little girl’s dam death

by Thomas Morgan
20th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
THE aunt of a three-year-old girl who tragically found dead last night in the dam on her Noosa hinterland property, has described her niece as full of life.

Toddler Elenore Lindsay went missing from her family's Cootharaba property yesterday afternoon, prompting a massive search involving police, SES and volunteers from the surrounding area.

Her body was pulled from a dam only 150 metres from her bedroom at around midnight.

READ: Tributes flow for 'beautiful' Elle taken too soon

This morning, Elenore's aunt Penny Lindsay said the family was in shock, with her grandfather collapsing last night and Eleanor's mother grieving.

Ms Lindsay paid tribute to Elenore out the front of the family property, just metres away from where she drowned.

"She was full of life," she said. "She was a happy kid."

Ms Lindsay opened up about Elenore's mother Rowena's battles, having five miscarriages before giving birth to Eleanor seven weeks premature.

"In the life she had, she had a rough start but at the end of it she was just a happy and healthy kid," she said.

Ms Lindsay said yesterday had started put like any other, before Elenore disappeared while her mother momentarily went into the bathroom.

Flowers placed at the Cootharaba property where Elenore Lindsay died. Picture: Lachie Millard
"She was watching TV," Ms Lindsay said of Elanore's last time being seen by her mother.

"It happened so fast, it was all in a matter of minutes," she said.

Elenore's aunt said the family had lived on the property for 50 years, and that a long-time neighbour had been the last to see the three-year-old alive.

Ms Lindsay said he saw her walking across the grass near home, but said she had been walking back toward the house.

"He didn't think much because she was on her property," she said.

"He thought she was coming home, and yeah, unfortunately something obviously attracted her to the dam, so that's where she ended up."

Ms Lindsay said the dam was about 11 feet deep where Elenore's body was found.

She said the family was still in shock, with the toddler's grandfather collapsing late last night.

She also thanked the community for the support, both in helping search for Elenore and also for the flood of messages she'd received since.

