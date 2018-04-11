Family's fight for new baby

CASSIE Beer wants to have another child, a little brother or sister for her healthy two-year-old Summer.

But after losing her daughter Willow in January due to a rare genetic disorder Mrs Beer and her husband David are now waiting to see if they can get genetic testing done before they try again.

"We want to know what the odds are," she said.

"How do you put into words, losing a child. You can't watch them grow up."

The Springfield woman has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $3000 to pay for the tests, which will be done in the US.

It was only through hard work that Mrs Beer, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at seven-years-old a result of her brain not developing properly in the womb, had her first daughter.

Doctors said she would never be able to do anything for herself but through a lot of hard work she managed to learn how to live a normal life.

She finished school and has a manual car license.

But her cerebral palsy means she hasn't been able to work full time and in the past eight years has only managed to do 12 hours work a week, so money has been tight.

When she was pregnant with Willow she couldn't afford to attend all her doctors appointments and missed her 20 week scan, going instead at 30 weeks paying with money from a family friend.

"It now hurts every time we ask to borrow money from our families, that don't have it to spare themselves, as paying back is harder then we could imagine," Mrs Beer wrote on her GoFundMe page.

"They're not sure what happened with Willow," she said.

Mrs Beer said her doctors had found one similar case but testing was needed to determine exactly what caused her death.

"Just after we had Willow there was a news report of another lady with the same thing. There's not much information on people like us and we need to get it out there."

While the Beers were blessed with their daughter Summer, who was born on April 11, 2016 they tried for another baby for a long time before finding out they were pregnant in July last year.

They were hoping for another baby girl for Summer to play with.

But during Willow's 30 week scan they found out she had short arms, legs and a large head.

Further 3D scans showed there was no room for her lungs to form and inflate but her heart was formed and already beating.

"We didn't know what would happen. There was a chance she would not breathe at all or might only breathe for a short time."

Mrs Beer said her doctor had prepared her for every situation.

"It all happened really fast. The time between when I had my 30 week scan and the 3D scan was only one week and at 30 weeks they said she had dwarfism and we had to prepare ourselves for that.

"The next week during the 3D scan they told us on the spot she was not going to survive.

"It was heartbreaking. A couple of days after we saw her."

Mrs Beer was booked in for a caesarean section and Willow was born on January 22 at 33 weeks.

"Willow was born with a crazy amount of hair it would have been good to see how it would grow."

The Beers had 90 minutes with Willow before she stopped breathing.

The family were able to cuddle her father along with with help from Mrs Beer's sister bathed and dressed her.

Cord blood from Willow is currently being stored at Sullivan Nicolaides but can't be held for long.

To donate head to Mrs Beer's GoFundMe page www.gofundme.com/willow-my-angel