Family’s dramatic rescue in Ingham

A YOUNG mum and her four kids had to be rescued from their Ingham home after it went under.

Jamie Purcell said it was a very scary experience.

"We are OK now that we got rescued," she said.

Shuantae, Tionnah, Lataya, Toniah and mother Jamie Purcell were rescued from floodwaters in Ingham. Photo Chris Lees

"The water just came up and it started rising in the front yard and then it started rising up to the veranda so I started panicking and I knew I needed to get help."

Ms Purcell said her house on Fairford Rd would go under water and she would lose a lot of her belongings.

Ms Purcell said getting the kids to safety was the most important thing.

"They're OK now," she said.

Flooding in Ingham. Photo Chris Lees

The family gathered all they could before Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews and the police got them out of the house.

"I'm only new to Ingham and it's my very first time experiencing something like this, it's really quite scary," Ms Purcell said.

Despite the terrible situation the family faces, a good Samaritan was on hand to offer them a place to stay.

"That was really nice," Ms Purcell said.

She thanked all the emergency services for their help.