Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Missing Brisbane man Stephen Wildermoth
Missing Brisbane man Stephen Wildermoth
News

Family’s desperate search for missing chef

by Thomas Chamberlin
21st Jun 2019 12:03 PM

FAMILY and friends are desperately trying to find popular Brisbane chef Stephen Wildermoth who hasn't been seen in four days.

Mr Wildermoth, 33, was last seen leaving an address in Baroona Rd, Paddington, on Monday morning, police said.

He was in a grey Mazda 3 with number plate 173 SEI.

Mr Wildermoth is the head chef and owner of Sorellina Pizza in Woolloongabba.

He was also previously a chef at Ortiga.

"Police hold concerns for his welfare," police said in a statement.

"He is described as caucasian, around 183cm tall and has short brown hair.

"Mr Wildermoth was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black or grey T-shirt and is believed to be in the Brisbane area."

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP1901175565

More Stories

brisbane missing police investigation public assistance

Top Stories

    $18,000 in fake money among ice addict's illegal stash

    premium_icon $18,000 in fake money among ice addict's illegal stash

    Crime When police searched Giovanni Stefano Catania's vehicle, they found more than they bargained for

    • 21st Jun 2019 1:24 PM
    Trespasser reportedly livestreaming from Ipswich CBD rooftop

    premium_icon Trespasser reportedly livestreaming from Ipswich CBD rooftop

    Breaking Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement.

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:13 PM
    Amy shares 'bittersweet' emotion going so well for Ipswich

    premium_icon Amy shares 'bittersweet' emotion going so well for Ipswich

    Basketball Valuable Force recruit making European detour

    • 21st Jun 2019 12:55 PM
    See why this winning girls side are humble champions

    premium_icon See why this winning girls side are humble champions

    Basketball Ipswich Force basketballers impress on and off the court

    • 21st Jun 2019 11:55 AM