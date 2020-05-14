Family to be consulted over hit-and-run plea offer

THE family of a fatal hit-and-run victim will be consulted after the accused made a plea offer for his crime.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen with his car in Nimbin in April last year.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck Ms Jansen and injured a 63-year-old man before leaving the scene.

The section of road at Nimbin where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.

The 31-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

He has not lodged any formal pleas to his charges.

However, when Mr Knight's matter was briefly mentioned in the Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, the court heard a plea offer had been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"(Mr Knight's solicitor) has sent that plea offer with some amended (facts), which need to be put to the deceased next of kin," the DPP prosecutor said.

"The Crown was going to seek two weeks (adjournment), however the family is spread out and it will take a logistics to get them together for conference.

The matter was adjourned to June 10, to allow the DPP to consult with the Ms Jansen's family.