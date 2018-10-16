Menu
Winter Olympian Deanna Lockett is spending some valuable time at home in Brookwater.
Family time important after months overseas

David Lems
by
16th Oct 2018 12:55 AM
INTERNATIONAL skater Deanne Lockett misses family events, birthdays and Christmas the most when overseas preparing to represent her country.

However, she's happy to be anchoring herself in Ipswich for a while.

"I have been overseas for so long I think it's important to spend time around family,'' the national champion said.

"I haven't seen them very much in the past few years.

"I also want to focus on some study (criminology) and get more of that done. My youngest cousin is also training hard in tennis, and I am supporting him as well and coaching the kids at his tennis club, so I really am surrounded by family now.''

Before concentrating on short track speed skating, Lockett was into cross country running.

Growing up in Brisbane, she moved to Melbourne aged from 15-18 in her quest to make the 2014 Winter Olympics.

From 2014-18, she mostly trained overseas.

Hearing Lockett answer how she describes herself, there is little doubt she has immense talent and purpose.

"I would say that I am a very driven person and strive to better myself every day,'' she said.

"When I finish each training session I reflect on what went well and what I can work on for the next one.

"I do take my sport seriously, but I have fun doing it. I think it's important to enjoy what you do every day. I am passionate and a hard worker.''

As for a third Winter Olympics, Lockett left the door open after some quality time in Queensland.

"Yes, I would love to,'' she said. "I'm still young enough for my sport and I have a lot more to give.

"I am very consistently in the top 10 at World Cup events, but I'd like to change that to being consistently on the podium.

"The ultimate goal is the be on the podium at the next Winter Olympics.''

