Family ties and plenty of help along the way

IN CONTENTION: Premier Grade cricketer Lexie Muller has been nominated for the City of Ipswich Senior Sportsperson of the Year honour. Rob Williams

A STRONG family connection to the game meant Rosewood's Lexie Muller had no other choice but to pick up the bat and ball.

Growing up her brother Kyle enjoyed cricket. While her mother Ros Muller and grandmother Katherine Setch were entrenched in the cricket and vigoro scenes for many years. As such, there was an air of an inevitability when she joined the Marburg club aged 10.

Muller thrives on the spirit, camaraderie and support which exists within the team environment cricket offers.

She credits the coaches at Marburg with developing her basic skills and under-12 Met West manager Sandy Henwood for instilling her with the belief she could play at an elite level and encouraging her to work hard to make it a reality.

"She invited me to play second grade in Brisbane and it was my first taste of higher level cricket,” she said.

"I played a few seasons there, then went to first grade at the Gold Coast.”

Endowed with natural ability, the right-arm fast bowler who idolises former Australian spearhead Mitchell Johnson progressed through the grades rapidly and now sits on the cusp of a semi-professional career.

When at the top of her run-up she thinks of nothing else but delivering the ball with as much pace as possible.

Lining up for Valley District for the third successive season, she will look to impress in the Katherine Raymont Shield in the hope of scoring a Women's Big Bash League or Women's National Cricket League deal.

Excited by the growth and ever-increasing opportunities available in women's sport, Muller laments the fact the recently-formed junior pathways were not established during her childhood but at just 22-years-old, it is not too late for her to crack the big time. A science and maths teacher at Bremer State High School, she relishes a challenge.

That's why she loves playing cricket and she is determined not to die wondering.

Valleys opened its campaign on Sunday, going down in a T20 match by four runs to Western Suburbs. Muller scored 33 and bowled three luckless overs for 11 runs.