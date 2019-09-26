Family threatened with tyre iron in terrifying home invasion

All three intruders were armed, one wielding a steel tyre iron.

A MOTHER asleep with children in the family home was subjected to a terrifying home invasion when three men stormed her house after midnight and demanded money.

In the Crown case before Ipswich District Court it was revealed one disguised intruder was the woman's former defacto who she recognised despite his face being covered.

The three men have been held in jail on remand for more than a year until going before the higher court this week to be sentenced for various offences.

The courtroom was packed with their families and friends, some seated on the floor.

Brendan James McIntosh, 20, pleaded guilty to committing burglary in the night in company/when armed with violence on June 29 last year; grievous bodily harm; two counts of assault causing bodily harm while armed/in company; two charges of wilful damage; and failing to appear in court.

McIntosh also pleaded guilty to separate matters of violence in an incident at a Gailes caravan park involving the use of a pole to smash a car window, the shattered glass showering and cutting occupants including a child and a grandmother.

Brendan Rodney James, 27, pleaded guilty to committing burglary in the night in company/when armed with violence; stealing; grievous bodily harm; assault causing bodily harm while armed/in company; and wilful damage.

Jake Brian Brown, 22, pleaded guilty to committing burglary in the night in company/when armed with violence; stealing; assault causing bodily harm while armed/in company. Two charges of attempted robbery and other charges against Brown were dismissed.

In a separate matter involving only McIntosh, Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said McIntosh on April 14, 2017 had been visiting his mother in Gailes when yelling was heard in the street from people outside.

McIntosh went out to the carpark and as a car with four people inside tried to exit it was blocked by a person. McIntosh then swung a pole causing a window to shatter glass over the occupants including a woman and a child.

Ms Thompson tended two photos lifted off footage filmed by a passenger using an iPad device. One showed him striking the car window.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC queried the factual detail, saying the second photo showed the pole had gone through the window and was inside the car.

"Yes the pole came to rest in the passenger footwell," Ms Thompson said.

In Crown facts on the home invasion, Ms Thompson said it took place at 12.40am when the woman was home alone with three children.

She said the three men stormed inside, saying "give me your f---ing money", their faces partially hidden. But the woman recognised one of them.

Brown jumped onto her bed and took her mobile phone. He held a tyre iron and raised it in a threatening way.

One of the men pushed the woman to the floor and her head was pushed into the carpet.

A man staying at the house was struck by James with a tyre iron "a number of times".

Ms Thompson said McIntosh hit the man with a wooden bat several times until a brave child was able to get the bat off McIntosh.

James threatened the woman with a tyre iron.

The windows of the woman's car were smashed when the men left the house - before being driven off by accomplice Crystal Davies, 24, behind the wheel of a get-away car.

The injured man was admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane with lacerations to his forehead and facial nasal fractures.

Ms Thompson said the man had surgery with titanium plates and screws inserted.

Police used the Find My Phone app to find woman's stolen phone, tracking it to a house in Goodna.

Four people were found at the house including Brown hiding behind a couch, and McIntosh hiding behind a cupboard.

Ms Thompson said Davies was sentenced in February on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to a burglary at night.

She received 12 months jail, suspended for two years for driving the getaway car.

The Crown sought a head sentence of four to five years for the burglary offence, Ms Thompson saying it was a serious example with all three men armed and the crime done in the middle of the night where children were sleeping.

James was on a suspended sentence at the time.

Ms Thompson said James and McIntosh (on bail at the time) were equally culpable, with Brown taking a lesser part.

Brown's defence barrister Stephen Kissick sought a jail term less than three years with a set date for parole release - saying Brown was interested in joining the Army but must first past a police check if he behaves himself for the next 10 years.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC found that to be speculative.

Defence barrister Malcolm Harrison for James, conceded it would have been terrifying for the house occupants, and "reprehensible" because of the children inside.

"It defies belief he came up with the plan, " Mr Harrison said.

"He shouldn't take alcohol or drugs. He identifies methylamphetamine as the biggest problem in his life," Mr Harrison said.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme for McIntosh, said it had been deplorable behaviour and McIntosh had spent 450 days in custody.

"Drug abuse has been problematic for him," he said.

"Smashing a car window with a child inside the car was very bad behaviour."

Judge Horneman-Wren said the evidence showed the pole was used as a projectile A woman aged 67 and a child aged six were inside.

McIntosh was sentenced to four years jail and to lesser jail terms - all concurrent. The main sentence suspended for five years after he serve 16 months. He will be released to parole on October 29.

"People are entitled to feel safe inside their homes. It must have been terrifying to the occupants and for the children ," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

James, who has spent 375 days in custody, was sentenced to 4 ½ years jail and to lesser concurrent terms. He can begin his parole application from December 23.

Judge Horneman-Wren said a little girl had jumped onto the back of James "begging you to stop. She bravely took a wooden bat from McIntosh giving it to her mother".

He said James has a poor criminal record that includes 13 convictions for burglaries, 10 frauds, four entering houses or premises, and one unlawful wounding.

Brown was sentenced to three years jail (discounted from four) and to lesser jail terms after the judge took into account his 15 months in jail (serving a previous sentence) with just 70 days declarable on the offences before the court.

He can begin his application for parole immediately - a process that can take three or more months.