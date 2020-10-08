Family thankful for smoke alarms as house goes up in flames

Five firefighter crews attended a house fire in Camira on Thursday morning. Photo: File

FIVE firefighter crews attended the scene of a house fire in Ipswich in the early hours of Thursday morning but the occupants escaped unharmed.

Crews arrived at the scene of the fire on Dale Rd, Camira at about 1.15am.

Camire fire station officer Mark Stephenson said crews from Mt Ommaney, Durack, Bundamba and Camira responded.

“On arrival we found about a third of the house on fire,” he said.

“The crews did a wonderful job of bringing the fire under control and maintaining part of the house.”

The cause of the blaze is being investigated but it is not believed to be suspicious.

“We believe it has started somewhere in the garage,” Mr Stephenson said.

“Residents of the house did well to get out and meet us outside.

“There were three people home at the time. A dog also got out safely. We searched for a cat but it could not be located, and we are assuming it ran away and will return later.

“Smoke alarms were sounding when we arrived and we would encourage everyone to check their batteries with the change of seasons.”

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was under control in about an hour.

“The fire was approximately 15m by 15m,” she said.

“The fire was under control at about 2.15am and then they were just checking for hot spots for a little while.

“The area was made safe and (firefighters) left the scene.”

No injuries were reported paramedics stayed on standby while the fire was extinguished.



