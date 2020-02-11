Family support vital as Josh achieves international goals

Former Ipswich footballer Joshua Grommen is building his career with Ceres-Negros FC in the Asian Champions League and AFC Cup campaigns. Picture: Ceres-Negros FC

AS a quick learner, Joshua Grommen is embracing all his overseas challenges.

“So far the language barrier has been ok as most players and coaches I have been with in teams all can speak English,’’ he said.

“And if they can’t, football is the language we speak on the pitch as everybody knows what to do when we start playing so it hasn’t been too difficult.’’

Before being secured by Ceres-Negros, Grommen finished his stint with Sukothai FC in a relegation battle. The team that lost would be relegated to the second decision in Thailand.

“Fortunately for us we won and stayed in the Thai Premier League which was a great experience as the emotions of both clubs competing that game was so intense,’’ he said.

“Everybody was on edge and a few times during the match players got very heated along with coaching staff as nobody wanted to lose that game.’’

Grommen had joined Sukothai FC mid-season in the transfer window.

He played about seven games before dislocating his shoulder and having to miss a few matches.

Rudy Grommen, his wife Alma and their daughter Janis headed overseas to cheer on Ipswich footballer Josh in his latest international quest.

He keeps in regular contact with his biggest supporters at home.

“I speak with my friends and family pretty much every day as I am very close to all of them and it’s nice for me to be able to talk to them as sometimes being away from home by yourself gets lonely,’’ Josh said.

“My girlfriend flies out a few times to come see me whichever country I’m in so that’s nice and so does my family.

“My family is my biggest support, not just with my football, but with life in general.

“They are always encouraging me no matter what to go after my dreams and do whatever it takes to achieve them.

“I can always count on them.’’