Family still waiting for word from missing publican

PLEASE HELP: 55-year-old Andrew Scott was last seen about 7.30am Monday morning

THE family of missing Coominya publican Andrew Scott is still waiting to hear from the 55-year-old.

Mr Scott (pictured) hasn't made contact with his loved ones since Monday, April 3.

His disappearance sparked a police investigation, which is ongoing, although police believe Mr Scott is still alive.

He may be driving a black Toyota Hilux with the registration 748 JTZ.

Andrew Scott may be driving a black Toyota Hilux. Contributed

Police hold concerns for Mr Scott's welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he has a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 180cm tall with a solid build, and short grey hair.