Double suicide: Final days before family tragedy

DISTRESSED neighbours have revealed what a mother and daughter, who were discovered dead inside their car in southwest Sydney, were doing in their final days.

The bodies of Sisi Pouladian, 45, and Ashley, 20, as well as the family dog were found in Greenacre after neighbours noticed a haunting message on their front door on Monday.

They were discovered in a black hatchback at the back of their property in what appears to be a suicide pact following the recent death of their 24-year-old son and brother, Pouya Pouladian.

The family's next door neighbour said he saw the mother and daughter on the weekend, busily tidying the yard and making the house spotless.

Ashley Pouladian. Picture: Facebook

Pouya Pouladian was a student pilot, paying his own way through university. Picture: Facebook

"They were making everything spotless and cleaned up the backyard," a neighbour told the Daily Mail.

"I used to share their internet as well - but it was disconnected three days ago."

Tributes have poured in for the family on social media, as dozens of friends posted heartbreaking messages on Ashley's Facebook page.

"This is beyond shocking," wrote one friend. "So sorry you had to go the way you did, rest in peace to this beautiful family. God rest your souls."

"RIP sweet angel hopefully you are in a happier place and no longer suffering," wrote another. "You will be missed and were so loved."

Neighbours have described how the family, who used to appear happy, became withdrawn after Mr Pouladian's death and how they conducted regular welfare checks on them.

Aspiring pilot Mr Pouladian died after post-surgery complications in March.

At the time, Ashley posted a heartbreaking message on her Facebook page to break the news.

"Due to … unforeseen events post-operation, my 24-year-old brother, Pouya Pouladian, passed away a few days ago," she wrote on March 9.

"He was an amazing and hardworking person who never failed to care deeply for my mother and I. He was truly our inspiration in life.

"Words cannot describe what an angel he was. Rest easy Captain Pouya."

It is understood the family also lost their father and husband about six years ago to a heart attack. He came to Australia in the late 1990s to work on the docks and then decided he would like his children to grow up in Sydney.

Ashley Pouladian, 20, was discovered dead inside the car. Picture: Facebook

Her brother, Pouya Pouladian, 24, was a student pilot, paying his own way through university when he died. Picture: Facebook

However, the family was rocked by his death and then the death of Pouya in the space of six years.

Pouya had created a GoFundMe page in October last year, called "Can't breathe!!!", in an attempt to raise $6000 for the surgery.

"I have been struggling to sleep and breathe properly for many years now," he wrote. "Apparently I have a severe case of sleep apnoea and it's caused by my sinuses and the nasal passages not being straight.

"Have been to too many specialists and they all have recommended me to do a surgery, which will cost me about $6000-7000 even with my private health insurance.

"I am a student pilot and work two full-time and a part-time jobs to just support my family and myself through school and pay the debt I have.

"And despite really needing this surgery, I haven't been able to do it for many years because I can't afford it.

"Then my friend told me about this GoFundMe idea and this is my first time trying this.

ANY CONTRIBUTION would really help me get better and support my family too."

The budding pilot had been working long hours at multiple jobs to support his mother and younger sister as well as to pay for aviation training.

According to Fairfax, he was released from hospital on February 17, two days after his surgery but he began to vomit blood within hours. Mr Pouladian collapsed and was taken to Canterbury Hospital by ambulance.

The note discovered on the door of the home yesterday.

Police believe the deaths are not suspicious

He was transferred to Concord Hospital that day, but Mr Pouladian suffered another major bleed and went into cardiac arrest. The family was told that there was no hope for him and he died soon after.

On Monday, neighbours noticed a haunting message on the family's door before the bodies were found in a car at the back of their property.

"Dear neighbours please call the police we are in our car in the backyard," the note read.

The five-line note signed off "thank you … love you".

The family were of were of Iranian background and had only a few relations in Australia.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au the force was investigating the deaths of two people in Greenacre.

"About 2.15pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a home on Hebe Street, after the bodies of two women and a dog (german shepherd) were located in a vehicle in the driveway of the home," she said.

"A crime scene has been established and police from Auburn Police Area Command have commenced inquiries.

"Initial inquiries suggest the deaths are not suspicious however investigations continue."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. If you need help with depression, please see Beyond Blue for a list of organisations that can help.