Family seeks answers in Belgian backpacker’s disappearance

THE mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez still haunts the Byron Bay community.

The 18-year-old was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkey's Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay on May 31.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of his disappearance, his family have launched a website to allow people to provide any information about his possible whereabouts.

"We would like to thank the public for supporting us through this very difficult year," Theo's parents, Vinciane Delforge and Laurent Hayez, said in a joint statement.

Missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez's father Laurent Hayez talks at a press conference at Tweed Heads flanked by Theo's godfather Jean-Phillippe Pector.

"The generosity of strangers has blown us away and continues to help us endure this nightmare.

"We miss our son tremendously and together, we must find out what happened to him.

"One year on, we believe that there is much more to Théo's story than has been brought to light."

Theo's parents said they were confident they would soon get answers as to what has happened to their son.

"Théo's family and friends, those living in Byron Bay and everyone who is concerned for the safety of young travellers are eager for the full story of that night to be understood," they said.

"We have high hopes in the work of the NSW Coroner and her dedicated team of lawyers, and we continue to believe that somebody out there holds information that could bring new evidence to light.

"We are begging for witnesses to come forward.

"We continue our plea to anyone who might be withholding information to come forward.

"We know that many people are struggling at the moment and we are so grateful for all the different ways that people continue to show their support and their love.

"The support that we receive online matters enormously.

"We know that we are not alone and every message, drawing or photo with Theo's name holds us up and allows us to continue this journey.

"Thank you for keeping him in your thoughts and for continuing to tell Théo's story.

"Our family and friends in Australia are doing a fantastic job of keeping the search alive and we have no additional comment to make, other than asking you all to please keep Théo in your hearts and minds."

Anyone with information about Theo Hayez, is urged to visit www.looking4theo.com.