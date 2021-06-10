Family reveals new way Dolly’s legacy will save young lives

Dolly Everett’s family have taken a bold new step in their mission to save young lives, establishing a mental health support line for families.

Dolly Everett's family have taken a bold new step in their mission to save young lives, establishing a mental health support line for families in regional and rural Australia.

Kate and Tick Everett, whose 14-year-old daughter Dolly took her own life, said access to the right support could make a critical difference for people struggling with their mental health.

They said the Dolly's Dream Support Line would offer more accessible mental health support for prevention and early intervention in rural areas where support for children, teens and adults was not as readily available.

Dolly, a country girl who was once the face of the Akubra holiday campaign, took her own life in January 2018 after relentless bullying from kids at her boarding school.

In the wake of her death, Kate and Tick and Dolly's sister Meg established Dolly's Dream, an anti-bullying organisation dedicated to stamping out bullying and giving a voice to those in need.

Dolly Everett

The family said nurturing and strengthening mental health in regional and rural areas, especially young people, was "imperative".

"Support from a mental health professional isn't cheap and it's not always accessible," Mrs Everett said.

"Which is why Dolly's Dream has partnered with registered mental health charity TIACS (This Is A Conversation Starter) to offer a free mental health support from qualified mental health professionals with recognised qualifications in psychology or counselling."

Dolly's mum said the service wasn't just for young people, but also for their parents and carers who might be struggling to start a conversation.

Meg and Dolly Everett.

Dolly Everett

"The Dolly's Dream Support Line can help give parents the language they need to start having difficult conversations with their kids," Mrs Everett said.

"And it offers families the opportunity to access mental health support in their own time and when they're feeling safe and ready to talk.

"If you're in need of help or advice, you can reach out, knowing the content of your call will be treated as confidential."

Kate and Tick Everett with their eldest daughter Meg at home on the family property near Katherine. Photo Lachie Millard

The line is open seven days a week for anyone who needs support. The service will operate 9am-5pm daily and 9am-9pm on Tuesday.

Dolly's Dream Support Line

Call or text 0488 881 033 to connect with a trained mental health professional. If the team is on other calls, leave a message and your call will be returned.

Please note - this is not a crisis service. In an emergency, always call Triple 0.

Originally published as Family reveals new way Dolly's legacy will save young lives