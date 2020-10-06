Menu
Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

by KYLIE LANG
6th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
One of Ipswich's largest pubs has turned lockdown into looking good, with a $6 million makeover that includes a live music venue to rival the Gold Coast's legendary Playroom.

Falvey's Hotel in Yamanto has reopened after a five-month renovation, with Daryl Braithwaite to headline the first concert in the 1500-person entertainment space.

"We'd hope to have Daryl here on October 17 and DJ Tigerlily on Halloween but we've had to kick the can down the road a bit due to COVID restrictions," manager Michael Falvey (pictured) said.

"Dancing is banned, but you can sit down so we're going ahead with the restaurant, café and beer garden for now."

Looking good … Falvey's Hotel, Yamanto, has undergone a $6 million facelift. Photo: Vethaak Media.
While many hoteliers have been hard hit by the pandemic, Mr Falvey and his parents Peter and Kim, who also own The Cecil in Goodna, have seized on circumstance.

"We'd planned to renovate, in two stages, but when they (the government) shut us down in March, we said, 'well, now you've forced our hand, we'll do the whole thing'," Mr Falvey, 32, said.

"We could have thought, poor us, because it stinks, all the things they say you can't do, and people are really jack of it.

The new exterior of Falvey's Hotel, Yamanto. Photo: Vethaak Media.
"But we've got a lot of faith in Ipswich, so we thought let's do it now and be ready or be left behind."

The swish 1900sq m undercover space was redesigned by Brisbane firms Tonic, Clui and Janie Collins Interiors, and its Playroom, which pays homage to the Tallebudgera "rock central" of the '70s, '80s and '90s, will also hold boxing matches and other live entertainment.

Mr Falvey has been around pubs all his life as his parents previously owned the Imperial Hotel in Beenleigh and Railway Hotel in Charleville.

