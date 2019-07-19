Family put to rest in a touching burial 150yr in the making

PALLBEARER: The re-internment of the Fleming family crypt was held at Ipswich cemetery.

PALLBEARER: The re-internment of the Fleming family crypt was held at Ipswich cemetery. Contributed

A DESCENDANT of one of Queensland's first politicians has visited Ipswich as a guest of honour for one of the city's most incredible community projects.

Elizabeth Roberts, the great-great-granddaughter of Joseph and Phoebe Fleming was on hand to witness their re-interment at Ipswich General Cemetery this week.

Council officers discovered the location of the Fleming crypt at the north-east section of the cemetery in 2017.

Mr Fleming was a member of the first Queensland Parliament more than 150 years ago; representing West Moreton from July 1860 until November 1862 and again from September 1866 until July 1867.

In 2018 the council, together with USQ, started digging up and rehabilitating the crypt.

The project culminated in the reinterment this week.

USQ Professor Bryce Barker and his team were surprised by the extent of the crypt damage.

Only two wedding bands, a ceramic button, one badly corroded bone hair comb, coffin handles for three coffins and nails were found.

The remains of the three Flemings were taken to the USQ archaeology labs where honours student Lawson Rennie catalogued and separated the skeletal remains.

Mrs Roberts's son Henry and grandson Harry were among the pallbearers at the ceremony on Tuesday.

"I am really impressed with all the effort everyone has gone to and the amount of work that has been done,” Mrs Roberts said.

"I am a heritage professional and can truly appreciate the work. The community should be very proud.”

Mrs Roberts described the moment she put the two Fleming rings on her own wedding finger.

"I have a very old fashioned wedding ring and I couldn't believe how close they were,” she said.

Mrs Roberts researched Fleming history but could not have imagined being part of "this wonderful achievement”.

A documentary by USQ will be finalised.