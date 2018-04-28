Family pub back with owners to assess future direction

RETURN: Coronation Hotel owners David, Carmel, and Bridget McLean when they first sold the lease on the pub four years ago. The family is returning to the pub next week.

THE proud Ipswich family that has owned the Coronation Hotel for the past 33 years is now focused on ensuring the popular watering hole can keep up with the city's projected growth.

Bridget McLean, whose mother and father Carmel and Jeff (late) purchased the West Ipswich pub in the mid-1980s, said she was determined to see the family tradition continue.

Bridget and her brother, David, will take back management of the pub following the departure of the current leasees this weekend.

Ms McLean said the next few weeks would be a time for reassessing the pub's place in the city and figuring out the best way to work in with the planned refurbishment of the CBD.

"It sounds like a cliche, but we want to provide a place where people like to meet - it's just about giving people what they want," she said.

"We need to see what the council is doing with the mall and how we can fit in with that. We've got a few ideas around food but all areas will be looked at."

A firm decision is yet to be made on whether or not the McLeans will lease the pub out again, however Ms McLean said she was certain that ownership would remain with her family.

"Dad was about Ipswich all the way," she said about her late father Jeff.

"We want to keep something going in Ipswich that the people of Ipswich support, so people can enjoy their time here. We hope the people will come back and support us."