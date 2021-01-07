Family pleads for missing woman to make contact

Amy Schulkins was last seen on December 30, 2020.

Amy Schulkins was last seen on December 30, 2020.

ON CHRISTMAS DAY, everything seemed normal.

That's the way Amy Schulkins' sister-in-law remembers it but, five days later, the mum-of-five disappeared.

Amy, who grew up in Ipswich, was last seen in her Caboolture home, on December 30 at 11pm.

Hayley Sharpe, whose sister is married to Amy, is just one of many who are desperately searching for Amy.

"I last saw her on Christmas Day. It was like any other Christmas that we'd have. Amy was great from what we can see but I guess you don't know what happens behind closed doors," Hayley said.

"Today is the eighth day (since she went missing) - We're really, really worried for Amy and do have grave concerns for her."

LOCAL NEWS: Amberley receives almost a month's rain overnight

It is understood she left the house with no more than $300 cash, driving a white 2001 Nissan Patrol with the number plate 257VTN.

Amy's loved ones say her mobile phone last pinged between five and 15 minutes after she left the house and has not been traceable since.

"There has been absolutely no phone activity from Amy," Hayley said.

"Whether she has turned off location services, or turned off the phone itself."

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 36-year-old Amy Schulkins who was last seen at a John St, Caboolture address on December 30.

While numerous possible sightings of the car have been recorded, Hayley said nothing had been confirmed yet.

"There's been no leads and no confirmed sightings," she said.

"At this stage, we're trying to find her car because, once we find that, I believe police will be able to do more.

"I fear that, because it's not illegal to go missing, I don't know what police do."

LOCAL NEWS: DNA link cracks decade-old cold case

A Facebook group which launched in a desperate search to find Amy, has drawn more than 4,500 members in three days, many who are driving around actively searching for Amy.

"They're covering a lot of search area directly local to Caboolture as well as Amy's favourite places," Hayley said.

"They're searching everywhere from bushland to abandoned places, industrial areas and beaches - anywhere that might be meaningful to Amy."

Hayley said she hoped Amy would let someone know she was safe.

"It's OK if she is taking some time out," she said.

"We love her - we understand she might be feeling embarrassed but we want her to reach out and she can take as much time as she needs."

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.