Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUCH LOVED: Corey Teske is still in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
MUCH LOVED: Corey Teske is still in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital. Contributed
News

Family play waiting game on Corey Teske's future

Lachlan Mcivor
by
2nd May 2018 1:02 PM

THE FUTURE condition of a Gatton man seriously injured in a car crash two weeks ago is still up in the air but his family have been overwhelmed by the support shown to them by the community.

Corey Teske, 24, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on April 18 after a Ford Falcon sedan crashed and hit a power pole on South St, Gatton.

He remains in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit in a critical but stable condition.

Father Ashley Teske said the family were playing a "waiting game" until sedatives left his system and he regains consciousness.

"Until that time they have no idea how bad his head injuries are... we have no idea what he's up against," Mr Teske said.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to in support of his recovery, with more than $8700 raised by 141 people at the time of print.

"It's just unreal the amount of support we've had, not just money wise but people offering to do things for us," Mr Teske said.

"Corey's wife and family are overwhelmed by the support from the community.

"Obviously being in a small town everybody helps everybody. That's been proven."

His wife Lisa-Marie said the Lockyer Valley Regional Council worker loves his cricket, his golf and spending time with family and his dog Zeus.

"I want to thank the community for everything they have done and continue to do. It means a lot to us... just to see how much love they have for Corey," Mrs Teske said.

To help visit: https://au.gofundme.com/corey-teske.

car accident corey teske forest hill fundraiser gatton
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Walker attacked twice by aggressive brown snake

    premium_icon Walker attacked twice by aggressive brown snake

    News A traumatised Augustine Heights residents has warned walkers to beware after she was set on twice by an aggressive, juvenile brown snake.

    • 2nd May 2018 1:24 PM
    'Sheets of fake $50s, $100s': Police bust counterfeit racket

    premium_icon 'Sheets of fake $50s, $100s': Police bust counterfeit racket

    Crime Man faces 29 charges relating to counterfeit money printing in city

    REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

    premium_icon REVEALED: Deadline set for city's NBN rollout

    Technology The NBN Co has responded to a councillor's attack on its rollout

    Data shows regional drivers face double the risk of death

    Data shows regional drivers face double the risk of death

    Motoring The most dangerous areas stretch from Mackay to the Sunshine Coast.

    • 2nd May 2018 12:17 PM

    Local Partners