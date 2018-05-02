Family play waiting game on Corey Teske's future

MUCH LOVED: Corey Teske is still in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

THE FUTURE condition of a Gatton man seriously injured in a car crash two weeks ago is still up in the air but his family have been overwhelmed by the support shown to them by the community.

Corey Teske, 24, was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital on April 18 after a Ford Falcon sedan crashed and hit a power pole on South St, Gatton.

He remains in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit in a critical but stable condition.

Father Ashley Teske said the family were playing a "waiting game" until sedatives left his system and he regains consciousness.

"Until that time they have no idea how bad his head injuries are... we have no idea what he's up against," Mr Teske said.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to in support of his recovery, with more than $8700 raised by 141 people at the time of print.

"It's just unreal the amount of support we've had, not just money wise but people offering to do things for us," Mr Teske said.

"Corey's wife and family are overwhelmed by the support from the community.

"Obviously being in a small town everybody helps everybody. That's been proven."

His wife Lisa-Marie said the Lockyer Valley Regional Council worker loves his cricket, his golf and spending time with family and his dog Zeus.

"I want to thank the community for everything they have done and continue to do. It means a lot to us... just to see how much love they have for Corey," Mrs Teske said.

To help visit: https://au.gofundme.com/corey-teske.