WORTH THE TRIP: Pizza Plus owners Tracey and Jessee Heilbronn have been voted as making the best pizzas in Ipswich.
News

Family pizza business is a real plus for city

15th Jun 2019 12:21 AM
THICK crust or thin. Loads of toppings or just the bare essentials.

When it comes to pizza, there are plenty of opinions.

So when we asked our readers to name the best pizza place in the city, they didn't hold back.

But after reading through more than 230 comments and tallying up the votes on our Facebook page, it was easy to see who was the most liked.

In total, 25 restaurants were mentioned on the post with Mozzarella Fella, Pizza House, Pizzeria La Prima and Karalee Pizza all coming in for a special mention.

There was also a lot of love for Costco and Tomato Brothers.

But there was no catching Pizza Plus as the city's favourite.

Jorjee Hove wrote: "Pizza Plus is the best! I live in Inala, but work at Riverlink, so will make the detour to pick up for dinner. So much nicer than the bigger chains!”

The family-owned businesses at Raceview and North Ipswich are managed by Tracey Heilbronn and her son, Jessee.

And it's no surprise they can turn out a tasty pizza as they've been making them since 2011.

"Jessee created all the pizzas but the meat lovers, the BBQ, and reef and beef are the most popular,” Tracey said.

"We put a lot of love into what we do, sourcing the best local and regional ingredients, and this keeps them coming back.”

