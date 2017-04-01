Family pitches in after Bundamba home floods

WILLING: Katie Green (left rear) and Connor Green help clean out their family's house in Videroni Street in Bundamba.

NATURAL disasters often bring out the best in people so the QT is delighted to introduce an Ipswich family to be proud of.

Greg and Barbara Bower are on a trip around Australia so when flood waters struck their two-storey Videroni St home in Bundamba on Thursday night, situated right next to Bundamba Creek, they were not around to see the damage.

There were 20 residents of the street evacuated on Thursday night.

Four of the Bower's children and several grandchildren were all cleaning up the mess on Friday on the lower floor after saving all that they could before a metre of water swept through.

Some of Second World War veteran Eric Bower's family heirlooms were lost, but a treasured jacket was saved.

Prue Bower was one of those family member cleaning up the mess on Friday.

"We try and help each other out when we need to,” she said.

"If we waited until mum and dad got home the smell would be atrocious with the mud in there. You have to think of the hygiene as well.

"My brother was here at at 10pm last night and got the cars and boat to safety in a street up the road.

"Then the police door knocked about midnight to make sure no-one was here and everyone had been evacuated, but at that point my brother Nick who lives here had evacuated to my sister's house.

"Dad then called me from northern NSW to make sure everything was OK.

"Mum and dad are travelling around Australia at the moment and are due home at the end of the month.”

Prue pointed to a bowed fence, which was damaged by the floodwaters, and said it was her parents fifth fence due to floods.

"This would probably be mum and dad's fifth or sixth flood,” she said

"Mum's concern was all the family photos but we removed all them and they are safe.”

Katie Green and Chelsea Head get stuck in to cleaning up in Videroni St in Bundamba. Rob Williams

Everything under the house - including luggage and camping gear- was flooded.

"Unfortunately all of dad's workshop stuff is gone, like the big drills,” Prue said

"Another thing we have lost is some of the family heirlooms of my uncle Eric Bower, who was in World War II and past away last year.

"His turntable is gone, but some things have got saved.

"It was just by luck that two weeks ago I took his original World War II jacket from underneath the house, otherwise we would have lost that.

"He was in the army and was in Japan.

"He was with the first allied forces to go into Japan after the Nagasaki and Hiroshima nuclear bombs were dropped.

"But his medals were upstairs. So they are safe.”

Ipswich people are resilient and the family has stayed in their beloved home despite intermittent flooding.

"Dad just loves the view and this location...but he obviously doesn't enjoy the floods,” Prue said.